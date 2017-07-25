Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Anthony Brown To A Two-Way Deal

According to ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves have signed free agent wing player Anthony Brown to a two-way deal. The two-way deal allows him to get paid at an NBA rate when he is playing in the league or if he is honing his skills in the G-League for the newly expanded Iowa Wolves Brown, will get an adjusted salary. This is not a surprising move given that the Wolves’ depth chart at SG/SF is patchy at best and they need bodies to come off the bench to give Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler a breather.

Brown has the ideal size to be a serviceable role player in the league standing at 6-foot-7 with a 215-pound frame. Brown was drafted 34th in the 2015 draft and has struggled mightily in his two years in the league. Brown has mainly languished on benches for three different teams and only has 40 games of NBA experience. His G-League numbers are promising as he averaged 20-5-4 while shooting 46% from three-point range. The shooting that he possesses is the most intriguing aspect of Brown’s game as he has the correct mechanics and shooting form for him to be a good shooter.

If Brown is able to replicate his shooting in the NBA then he will receive ample playing time for a Wolves team whose starting five as constructed badly needs shooting. The best case scenario is that Brown comes into the team, impresses during training camp, earns a spot on the bench, and comes into games and knocks down shots. If he fails to impress then he will be sent to the G-League. Let’s hope that he can seize the opportunity in front of him and play his way into the rotation as the Wolves need someone with his skill-set badly if they are to end their playoff drought.