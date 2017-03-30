Minnesota Twins 2017 Season Preview

2016 was not great for the Minnesota Twins. For starters, they finished with the Major League’s worst record. They sent one player to the All-Star game, and he was traded a few weeks later. They even had two stalwarts, Glen Perkins and Phil Hughes, miss almost the entire season.

2017 will almost certainly be better than last year. I have pulled together a list of the players and storylines that will be at the center of what hopefully is a great improvement in 2017 .

Byron Buxton

Buxton had a phenomenal month of September (and few days in October). In his final 29 games of the season, Buxton scored 24 runs and hit nine homers, including one of the inside-the-park variety on the season’s final day. Combined with his impressive defense, Buxton showed that he can still be a star. If he has more months like September and avoids his early career struggles then Twins Territory may have a new favorite player.

Miguel Sano

If Buxton is not the most popular player by season’s end, it’s probably Miguel Sano’s fault. In a half season in 2015, Sano hit .269 with a .385 on base percentage and 18 homers. This was enough to earn him third place in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. With big promise heading into 2016, Sano faltered. He hit only .236, and only posted a .319 OBP. He did hit 25 home runs, but his walk percentage dipped. In spite of playing 36 more games in his second season, Sano only drew one more walk than in his rookie year. On top of all of this, Sano struck out in 36% of his at-bats (Buxton was just below him with a 35.6% clip). If Sano can control the strike zone better in 2017 he should vastly improve and, with his power potential, become one of the most dangerous hitters in the league.

Joe Mauer

Oh, Joe. Former MVP, three-time batting champion, and six-time All-Star. Now the most complained about player on the team. Mauer deserves none of the hate. It’s not his fault that foul balls hit him in the head.

Still, the complaints keep pouring in because in his last three seasons Mauer has not matched his All-Star years. But Mauer has still posted respectable OBPs with his worst season coming at .338 and his other two coming in just above .360. These numbers have stayed relatively strong because Mauer’s walk percentage has only dipped slightly in the last few years.

The real problem for Joe is that his strikeout percentage has gone way up in recent years, rising above 16% in each of the last four years, when it had never been above 14% before. Additionally, his batting average on balls in play has dropped to the point that he has posted career lows in each of the last two years.

These two stats combine to show that Mauer is putting the ball in play less often and probably not hitting it as hard when he does. Knowing this, it is no surprise that his batting average has dropped. But there’s hope. If he can continue the eye exercises he started last year and figure out a way to consistently make more solid contact we could still see the Mauer of old. If not, please don’t hate him. The Twins are still getting a solid on base presence that does not deserve your ire.

Jason Castro and the Starting Rotation

The biggest signing of the offseason for the Twins was catcher Jason Castro. Castro was brought in to help what was, by many measures, the worst starting staff in the majors last season. Baseball Prospectus has Castro as the third best catcher in the bigs and the best in the American League when it comes to turning balls into strikes. If he can work his magic, the biggest problem the Twins have had in recent years may finally be solved.

Of course, Castro won’t matter much if the pitchers fail to execute their pitches. Ervin Santana was great for most of 2016’s second half, while the rest of the pitchers struggled to string together quality starts. With a deeper well of possible starters, shallower now with Trevor May out for the year, the Twins may have a better shot at a serviceable rotation. If Santana can get back to last year, Hector Santiago can follow through on his solid spring and WBC, Gibson can always be the pitcher he has been for half the starts in his career, Phil Hughes can travel back to 2014, and Adalberto Mejia can follow through on the promise he’s shown, then this could be a great rotation. But five ifs is a lot. If one or two of those three turn out to be duds, then perhaps Tyler Duffey and/or Jose Berrios can step in and make it a legitimate five.

Brian Dozier

It should be no surprise that they guy who hit 42 home runs last season is on this list. The question is, how many can he hit this year? He has upped his homer total every year of his career, and seems to hit them effortlessly. Not likely, but I can’t miss my chance to make this prediction: If Dozier is locked in from day one, Barry Bonds should be scared.

The Bullpen

Good or bad, the bullpen is an essential part of a Major League team. It’s tough to know what will happen with this year’s relief corps when so little is known about how often they will be coming in to protect leads. Still, it will be interesting to see if Glen Perkins can return from last season’s injury, and if Craig Breslow can be the advanced stat-driven genius everyone now sees him as. Other people to watch are Michael Tonkin who seems to have never put it all together, and Brandon Kintzler, who showed promise last season as the closer.

Derek Falvey and Thad Levine

The two new executives in Minnesota are said to be ushering analytics and data into the Twins’ front office. Let’s hope these supposed saviors are all they are cracked up to be. I don’t think anyone would be too upset if the next Theo Epstein(s) worked at Target Field.

Opening Day

The Twins have not won on Opening Day since 2008. To put that in perspective, Livan Hernandez was the starting pitcher and Adam Everett was the shortstop. Even though the Twins were good in a lot of the seasons included in this losing streak, it would still be nice to break this trend. I mean, being above .500 at least once during the season would be great, and the best way to do that is to be 1-0.

April

Speaking of starting out well, 22 of the first 25 games the Twins play this year are against teams in the AL Central. This may end up as the most important month of the season because a terrible start against their division rivals could bury them in an insurmountable hole, while a great start could put them in first. If the team’s young players can get off to a great start than the odds of the latter happening are much better. If the rotation falters and the lineup limps, things could feel a lot like they did last year. Keep your eyes focused on the Twins this first month, so you know what to root for over the next five (or six).

Twins baseball is just a few days away, and it is finally time to see if all the hopes and dreams of the winter and spring come true. If not, at least we get to watch baseball.