Minnesota Twins Cursed? Maybe It’s Time To Call Em Twinkies

Wednesday, November 2, 2016, was a beautiful day in Chicago. The Cubs finally broke The Curse of the Billy Goat and stood alone atop the baseball world. For 37 years before William Sianis and his goat were ejected from Wrigley Field, and for 71 years after, the Cubs never won the World Series. Most every baseball fan viewed this curse as a pillar of the game, but now they need a new curse to monitor and a new fanbase to pity. I fear the Twins may be the cursed squad.

Wednesday, October 6, 2010, was a beautiful day in Minnesota. The Major League Baseball postseason began and Roy Halladay threw the second no-hitter in playoff history. But more importantly, the Minnesota Twins were set to open their run to the World Series against the New York Yankees. This was the Twins’ sixth trip to playoffs in nine years. I was happy. Sure, they were on a nine-game playoff losing streak, but it was still exciting. Then something changed.

I thought they had changed for the better. You see, baseball wasn’t the only thing I cared about at this point in my life. I also loved about rock ‘n’ roll, and these two passions were about to intersect in a way I never dreamed possible. One of my favorite bands, The Hold Steady, featured avowed Twins fanatic, Craig Finn. As the lead singer and songwriter of the band, he flooded his lyrics with references to Twin Cities and Minnesota. So when I first heard, on that fateful October 6, Craig Finn’s opus, “Don’t Call them Twinkies,” I nearly lost my mind.

It’s an amazing song for a Twins fan. It recounts all of the Twins’ trips to the World Series, takes a quick tour of Twins Territory, and celebrates past and present stars of the team. I listened to the song over and over. I called my brother at college and told him that if he wanted to truly live he had to listen to it. I shouted from the hilltops that this was the greatest song ever written. Here the Twins were, in prime position to handle the Yankees and whatever came next. They would be energized by this anthem and get to the promised land for the first time in almost twenty years.

But the baseball gods didn’t see it that way. The Twins were swept by the Yankees for the second straight year and put the playoff losing streak at twelve games.

Now it’s been six years of not making the playoffs. 2015 almost saw a change, but that feels more like a fever dream after 2016’s franchise-worst 59-103 record.

It might be because Twins Territory is cursed. Minnesota Twins fans enjoyed a decade of success. They only saw their boys go to the ALCS once, but still felt they had the right to brag about it. You see, Craig Finn told the baseball gods that we were content with the way things had gone, and they saw no problem with keeping it that way. Let’s take a look at a few of the things he made us say to put us here:

“We don’t buy our titles, so the summer’s where we stay.”

Why? Why did we think this was a good idea? Here you go, gods, we’re proud of not being able to make the playoffs as often as other teams. Okay, says the baseball gods, that makes our job easier. One less team to squeeze in there.

“Now we’re playing outdoor baseball, and that’s the way it should be.”

So for 28 years in the Metrodome the Twins were playing baseball in a way it shouldn’t be? That’s going to go over well with the guys upstairs.

“These are grown men. These are heroes.”

This one is just ridiculous. I mean, really. Yes, they are all grown men, but heroes? It’s a baseball team, Mr. Finn, let’s take it down a notch. Hubris, or excessive self-confidence, often goes punished by gods. This case is no different.

Let’s also take a look at the title of the song: “Don’t Call them Twinkies.”

Everybody does that! We do it all the time. Sure it may sound like a diminutive and it may sound soft, squishy, and cream filled, but what’s wrong with that? Twinkies can survive the apocalypse. That sounds pretty tough and resilient to me. This a team that basically did that in 2002 when Bud Selig tried to contract them. So Twinkies is a fine name, and I’m guessing the baseball gods don’t like it when you forget your history.

Now, it’s not all his fault. I mean, it took me a few years to look past the joy of this song and realize just how dangerous it was. I’m writing this to make sure people realize it too. Someone has to fix this. Luckily, we know why the gods are mad, so we know what to do.

The Twins could buy a title. As Finn points out, this isn’t very Twins-like, but enough money could make it work. Or they could stop playing outdoor baseball. I suggest rebuilding the Metrodome. The Twins could also employ zero grown men or heroes on the roster. Not especially practical. Maybe the easiest move would be to officially change the team name to “Twinkies.” If the gods see we’re okay with the name, then they won’t think we’re too prideful. Problem solved.

I think the most likely solution would come from the root of these problems. Craig Finn should write an apology song. He threads many of his songs together with narratives and allusions already, so why not do it with this one?

I’m sure one of these solutions will work. That, or the Twins could stick with their current plan of developing young talent and relying on advanced metrics to make better free agent signings.

Either way, the Twins are cursed and something needs to be done in the next 83 years so they don’t break the Cubs’ record.