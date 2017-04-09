Yes. The Twins lost. It took five games, but it finally happened, dropping 6-2 to the Chicago White Sox. The dream of the first undefeated season in baseball history is over. The bullpen finally gave up a run, the team finally committed an error, and Jason Castro’s batting average dropped by 100 points. It’s a sad day all across Twins Territory. You’re probably wondering how you should go about your lives until 1:00 PM Sunday when they finally have a chance to start winning again. Well, I’m here to help you.

Wallowing

My preferred method of passing the time after a loss is to wallow. I turn the lights off, crawl into bed, and just let the sadness overtake me. But you may want a better way to spend your time.

Drive to Chicago

Show the Twins you care by heading down to The Windy City. They’ll see you in the stands and win Sunday’s game just for you.

Focus on the Positive

You could rewatch this video over and over until tomorrow. After a few hours of watching it, you won’t even remember that they lost. If that’s too much, you could mix in this one. Or you could watch highlights of Friday night’s game. Like Byron Buxton’s pair of falling catches on the warning track, or Max Kepler’s equally impressive effort. Plenty of options for you.

Hit the Weight Room

If you’ve read to the end of any of my articles before you’ve noticed that I have a biography section at the bottom. It mentions that I plan to pitch the Twins to the World Series at some point in the future. Well, if you noticed something else, the Twins needed help during this game, then I suggest you take matters into your own hands. If you succeed, there’s a 100% chance that they will make a movie about it some day. If you fail wildly, at least they might make a comedy about it.

Take Voice Lessons

You might remember how “Go! Cubs! Go!” became the most popular song in America for a few weeks last fall. The baseball world probably doesn’t really remember that the Twins have a far superior fight song. So when this loss proves to be the first of 70 or so on the team’s march to the World Series this year, you’re going to be glad you learned how to bring down the house with your rendition of this tune.

Work on Your Life

While the Twins were on their great winning streak to start the year, there’s a good chance you forgot that your life had other things going on. Maybe I’m alone in this, but I wouldn’t be surprised if someone else was so excited about Thursday’s game that they locked themselves out of their apartment and missed a few innings. Anyone?

Remember There is an Outside World

While on my way to get another set of keys, I had a chance to breathe in some fresh air and look at a bunch of happy people going about their day. With beautiful spring weather all around us, you should take advantage of it while you can. One great way to do so is to sit at an open-air ballpark, but until the Twins are playing home games you might have to settle on your own neighborhood.

Be Normal

You could also live your life as you always do and remain unaffected by how your favorite baseball team is doing, especially when it was the fifth game of the season and even the best winning percentage of all-time is .763. But where’s the fun in that?

I think I’ll stick with wallowing.