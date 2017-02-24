Minus Acquired Ace, Astros Hope For Lucky Draw From These 5

The Houston Astros, by all accounts, upgraded their offense better than many, if not most, MLB teams in the offseason.

While the attempt was made by GM Jeff Luhnow, to land Chris Sale, Sonny Gray, Chris Archer, or Jose Quintana, no equitable trade could be consummated that would have, ostensibly, improved the starting rotation.

Being the architect of the new Houston re-build, Luhnow was smart enough to see the wisdom of hanging onto the likes of coveted prospects Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Francis Martes, among several others.

Added to that was the probable notion, by Luhnow, that Houston’s 2017 ace might indeed come from within, sooner rather than later.

Spring Forward

The first five Spring Training games arrive Saturday (Feb. 25), and continue through Wednesday, and like executive orders all in a row on the President’s desk, the first five starters were named, this week, by manager A.J. Hinch.

In order, the starters (all righties), are: Brad Peacock, Brady Rodgers, Joe Musgrove, Mike Fiers (in the first game at the new Ballpark of the Palm Beaches facility, Tuesday vs. the Nats), and Chris Devenski (in the first official home game at the new park). None will go more than two innings.

“We’ll see how efficient the guys are,” Hinch said, Wednesday. “We’re going to be cautious with their workload early. We want to leave open the idea if a guy has a quick first inning, we might send him out for the second.”

Musgrove and Fiers are battling it out for the final spot in the Houston starting rotation, joining Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Jr., Collin McHugh, and recently acquired Charlie Morton.

Birds of a Feather

To varying degrees, Fiers (11-8, 4.48 ERA in ’16) and Musgrove (4-4, 4.06) are known commodities. The former has a 2015 no-hitter to his credit, while the latter emerged, last year, from AAA Fresno as a front-line rotation challenger.

Rodgers (about whom more can be read here), was the Pacific Coast League’s Pitcher of the Year last season for Fresno (12-4, 2.86), and broke in with the big club, for a cup o’ joe in ’16, mostly out of the bullpen.

The rotation workhorse for the Grizzlies in both 2015 and ’16, the 26-year-old is being groomed for starter status, and will be given ample opportunity for just that, this spring.

Devenski, also a 26-year-old minor league starter (with just occasional relief forays), crashed the Astros’ bullpen party last season to the tune of a 2.16 ERA, and 104 Ks in 108.1 innings. He started only 5 games in his 48 appearances.

In fact, so dominant was Devo’s emergence, that he finished fourth in the voting for American League Rookie of the Year.

The Most Interesting Man in Astros Camp

That leaves Brad Peacock as the fifth previously mentioned starter to kick off the spring games.

Urgency abounds on two fronts for Peacock: He’s 29, although just turned (Feb. 2), and he’s out of options. He must land a spot on the end-of-spring 25-man roster, or be exposed to the waiver wire, barring a trade beforehand.

Peacock has seen it all. He came to Houston in 2013, in the trade that brought Chris Carter and Max Stassi to the Bayou City (only Stassi remains). Peacock won about a tenth of Houston’s paltry 51 games in 2013 (5), while contributing 6 losses to the Astros’ 111 games in the “L” column that depressing year.

He’s seen time in Houston every year since, mostly as a starter, never raising eyebrows, but always performing admirably.

The Peacock nest, since childhood, has been in Wellington, FL, 15 miles southwest of the Astros’ new spring digs, The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

“It’s been awesome; I get to sleep in my own bed every night,” Peacock crowed to Glenn Sattell in a recent MLB.com article. “Lot of family and friends live close that will be able to watch me play; guys that haven’t seen me play yet in pro ball. It’s going to be fun.”

Continuing, Peacock added, “It just feels like it’s not Spring Training. It’s home. It’s awesome. I get to hang out with my dogs every day, my wife. It’s really cool.” He even had a healthy family flock to watch his first live batting practice. “Dad, couple of friends, my wife came out. It was cool.”

With an eye toward 2017, Peacock concluded: “I want to stay here and help this team out,” he said. “It seems like a fun team to play for and I can’t wait. I’ve got to perform well this spring and hopefully stay here. I’ve got a bunch of friends here and would love to make this team.”

His first step will be Saturday at the Tigers’ spring home, Lakeland.