Monday Morning Cornerman: UFC Fight Night 105/Bellator 172

Time to play Monday morning cornerman fight freaks. Two big events took place over the weekend in the MMA world. There were some definite winners and losers that came out of Bellator 172 and UFC Fight Night 105 Halifax. We are still early into 2017 and these first few events from both promotions have left much to be desired. The return of Fedor Emelianenko was supposed to be Bellator’s big push to draw fans away from the UFC and put up big network television numbers on Saturday. The UFC needed Fight Night 105 to deliver and help it’s faithful forget the lackluster pay-per-view UFC 208.

Let us start with the losers, the ones that came out of this weekend with hands in heads. Bellator had their highly anticipated main event scrapped in the 11th hour due to a freak medical issue. If Bellator had a chance to shine over the UFC it was this weekend; they fell flat on their face. Their show was fair at best and Fedor goes back on the shelf.

Second loser is Matt Mitrione’s kidney; kidney stones prevented the main event from happening. Side note, Matt passed the stone in an airport bathroom if you were wondering.

Third loser was Travis Browne. Not only did Browne fail to finish Derrick Lewis after numerous opportunities, he was knocked out, called out for domestic violence, and had “The Black Beast” give a shout out to Browne’s girlfriend, Ronda Rousey. Talk about a tough seven minutes (fight+interview); that is the amount of time it took for Derek Lewis to figuratively and literally destroy Browne. Consolation prize for Browne, though, that spectacular defeat and verbal beat down after the fight from Lewis was awarded fight of the night honors and $50,000 to each fighter. See fight fans, there is a silver lining to being a loser…sometimes.

On to sunny skies and the winners of the weekend. First winner was Thiago Santos, who wheel kicked his way to a highlight reel knockout and 50k. Santos finished fellow military paratrooper Jack Marshman in spectacular fashion. Santos might have stamped his ticket to headline a future UFC Fox card in 2017.

The second winner was Canada’s own Gavin Tucker, who came from a small town of 60 residents to dazzle a Scotiabank Centre crowd of over 8,000 in his UFC debut. Tucker put a beat down on Sicilia for three rounds while gliding in and out of the pocket striking Sicilia at will. Tucker shook the octagon jitters early and put on a show for his native fans.

The big winner of the weekend has to be none other than Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Lewis just started down the tracks of a 2017 heavyweight title contention campaign. The new owners are looking to make money and find the next big thing. Here is a thought, “The Black Beast” is pretty big, he is pretty funny, and he can put grown men to sleep. Give him a few months off and then immediately send a UFC-embedded crew over to his house and start churning out content.

Ok fight freaks there is a two-week lull in the action until the next big MMA event but I found something to occupy you in the mean time. Glory Kickboxing returns to Chicago February 24, with Glory 38. If you don’t know, now you know. High-level standup kickboxing isn’t a bad way to pass the time.