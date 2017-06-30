Month Of July Should Bring More Challenges To Twins

June is not quite over for the Minnesota Twins, but there is still a decent chance that it is their third straight winning month to begin the year. If they are to keep that streak alive, they will have to avoid some of the ruts that have made up a decent portion of the season so far.

As July starts, the Twins will play the final three games of their series against the Kansas City Royals, as well as the final 10 games in nine days of the 21 games in 20 days stretch they currently find themselves in. The last half of this streak will further test the pitching staff. Already having logged a lot of innings, some good, some bad, against good offenses over the last few series, the games against the surging Royals should be no time for a rest. And with a double header on Sunday, the wear may be much more obvious. Of course, the Twins have handled the Royals with ease this year, so hopefully this weekend is no different.

After the Royals, the Twins will see the Los Angeles Angels. The first meeting of the two teams went in the Twins’ favor, as they took three out of four. This will also be a chance for the Twins to win at home. Their last home stand ended at 4-7, to bring their overall home record to 16-25. What better chance is there to turn things around than against a weak Angels team that proved little challenge the last time around?

Speaking of which, the sweep of the Baltimore Orioles in late May was one of the best series the Twins have had this year. Baltimore has barely recovered from that series, so the Twins could have a chance to build on that success and build a better résumé at Target Field.

Then it is the All-Star break. Recent seasons, apart from the 2014 events in the Twin Cities, have lacked any real reason for Minnesota fans to care during the All-Star game. But this year, Miguel Sanó is the front runner to start at third base for the American League. He leads going into the final hours of the voting, so he should hold on. In the past 20 years, only Torii Hunter (once) and Joe Mauer (four times) have started an All-Star game. Ervin Santana also has a chance to be the starting pitcher in the game, which would be the first time for a Twin since Jack Morris in 1991. His recent downswing means that probably won’t happen, but there is always a chance. Beyond those two players, Brandon Kintzler has a chance of making the roster, as he is second in the American League in saves. The only other possible candidate is José Berríos, who has been great in his two months in the big leagues but possibly not great enough.

After that nice break for most of the players, the Twins get right back into action. The first series of the second half is against the mighty Houston Astros. I would write more about what that series could mean, but Houston’s home runs will probably just prove me wrong.

If the Twins do survive that series, they will face the New York Yankees at Target Field. The Yankees always give the Twins trouble, and even though they have struggled lately, that should not change. Aaron Judge has taken the baseball world by storm, but maybe the Twins can be the team that finally slows him down. Otherwise, the Twins do have a chance against the Yankees’ average pitching that is probably due for a drop-off.

The Twins will continue the month with a series against the Detroit Tigers. Detroit and the Twins have played six times this year with the Twins losing four. Of course, the Tigers have really plummeted recently, so the Twins will probably see a different looking team by the time this series comes around, especially with the trade deadline looming. Hopefully, the Twins can view this series as one of the easier series of the month, but the Tigers are never easy to beat.

The month then ends with the first six games of an eight-game west coast road trip. Twins pitchers will hit for the second time this year. But they will need all their energy focused on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense. Los Angeles recently went on a 10-game winning streak, and they have started to pull ahead in the talented NL West. That is not to mention that they have the best starter and closer in baseball in Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen. This should be a tough series, but we should not forget that the Twins are a good team.

Finally, the month ends with a series in Oakland against a team that no longer has Trevor Plouffe. I recently wrote about how the Twins probably don’t need Sonny Gray, but in the small chance they do obtain him, this could be a series where he faces his former team. That is an awful lot of conjecture because my hope is that this series is a boring sweep by the Twins that ends the month on a good note.

In the Astros, Yankees, and Dodgers the Twins will face teams that have been in contention all year. And in the Royals, Tigers, and Orioles they will be facing three more teams with potential for some major damage. Apart from the All-Star one, there will not be breaks for the Twins in July. So hopefully it ends with a winning record.