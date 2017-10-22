Before a deafening Minute Maid Park crowd of 43,201, the Houston Astros took ALCS Game 7 from the New York Yankees, 4-0, Saturday night, earning the American League Championship. The Astros are the first team in history to win league championships in both leagues. They’re also the first team to beat the Red Sox and Yankees in the same postseason.

Houston will face their former NL West rivals, and current National League Champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Dallas Keuchel will battle the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw in World Series Game 1.

Piggybacking Starting Pitchers

In dispensing with the Yankees, the Astros punched their ticket to their second World Series in franchise history, and they did so on the sturdy backs of right-handed starters Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers, Jr., who shut out New York on 3 hits overall. In fact, McCullers finished the game by throwing 24 consecutive curveballs.

Morton and McCullers (who was pitching on three days rest) threw the same amount of pitches in their respective turns (54), with McCullers edging Morton in strikes by one (38). Morton went 5 innings, whiffing 5, and McCullers mopped up with his 4 clean innings, striking out six.

The last time the Yankees were blanked in a Game 7 was in 1957. That year, Lew Burdette did it on his own.

Through it all, Justin Verlander was named ALCS MVP.

The Sound of Scoring

Houston drew first blood against Yankees starter, lefty CC Sabathia, in the 4th inning. Evan Gattis blasted a 405-foot solo homer to left-center, as a meter measured the crowd at 109 decibels upon that ball’s landing.

Morton threw deftly around a leadoff double in the top of the 5th, aided in part, by a laser throw by third baseman Alex Bregman to cut down New York’s Greg Bird at the plate, attempting to score from third: One of several key plays dotted throughout the game for both games.

An early key play was right fielder Aaron Judge‘s robbery of a possible home run by Yuli Gurriel, in the 2nd inning. As Judge’s wrist was driven into the top of the right field wall, there’s no reason the ball and/or his glove shouldn’t have fallen into the stands, resulting in what would have been a home run. Credit the 6’7″ rookie for having the control and presence of mind to hang onto both.

Judge’s height managed to come up short in the bottom of the 5th, as Jose Altuve‘s solo shot was lofted over Judge’s glove, lifting the Astros to a 2-0 lead. That blast was the 1,700th Astros home run hit at Minute Maid Park. It was also Altuve’s 5th postseason home run, as the sound meter reached 110 dB as Altuve did a bit of a bat flip/toss just prior to touching first base on his home run trot.

Houston catcher, Brian McCann, (whom the Yankees are paying their former employee $11 million to, as it turned out, beat them) closed out the scoring in the 5th with a 2-run double into the right field corner, chasing home Gurriel and Carlos Correa, who had both singled.

Following the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi graciously waited inside an office in the Astros’ clubhouse to congratulate Houston manager A.J. Hinch. “I know it’s your first time through. Go win it all.”