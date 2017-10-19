Jose Mourinho Provides Manchester United Injury Update

Jose Mourinho, Wednesday, provided an injury update after Manchester United’s game against Benfica in the Champions League.

United defeated the Portuguese side by one goal to nil to ensure that they have nine points in three games in group A. The goal was scored in the 64th minute when Benfica goalkeeper, Mile Svilar, failed to properly handle Marcus Rashford’s free kick by catching the ball outside the net, and moving it into his net.

United will face Benfica next for the second leg at the end of the month.

United was without Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba who are both injured. But Phil Jones was on the bench.

“Phil Jones was on the bench because he felt that if we really needed him, he could [play],” Mourinho said. “So if he was at that stage today, on Saturday I think he will be in a condition to play. For Eric Bailly, I think it will be difficult.

“With Rashford, I thought it was cramp because he was running so much – I thought it was muscular fatigue. But no, he told me he felt something in his knee. It didn’t look to me like a big thing but we don’t know.“

“Hopefully some of them [can return at Huddersfield] but I don’t know. I don’t know about Paul, I don’t know about Fellaini.”It is highly unlikely that Pogba and Fellaini will be available when United face Huddersfield in their next game in the Premier League this Saturday.

The game will be United's ninth Premier League game this season, and they will be going for their eighth clean sheet.

United have missed the duo in midfield, especially Paul, who is one of the best midfielders in the world. They will still have to stick with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera against twelfth placed Huddersfield. United will need to win games without their very best players if they are to win the league. No player’s health is guaranteed fitness throughout an entire season. If United can win games without their best players, then the return of those players from injury will only make them hard to defeat.