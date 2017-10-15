Jose Mourinho Reveals He Will Leave Manchester United

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has revealed that he will not finish his career at Old Trafford. This reveal coming after his United side played a goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss is currently in the middle of a three-year contract with United, and known to have not stayed five seasons as a manager in any of his previous clubs.

He is making this known at a time when United are second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City, who defeated Stoke City by seven goals to two on Saturday.

“What I can say is that I am still a manager with questions, with ambitions, with a desire to do new things and I do not think… I am sure that I will not finish my career here,” Mourinho said.

“The other day, my son who lives in London decided to go to Paris and not Manchester to watch a match. Why Paris? Because at the moment, Paris has something special. There is a magic, youthfulness and quality. It is fantastic.”He is currently in the middle of his three-year contract with United and will face Portuguese side Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

United will face Portuguese side Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The last time United played away to Benfica was in the group stage of the Champions League in 2011. The game ended in a one all draw with goals from Oscar Cardozo for Benfica and Ryan Giggs for United. A win for United will give them six points from their first two Champions League games having beaten Basel in the first game.

With Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini injured, Manchester United will have to face their opponents from Portugal with Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic in midfield, hoping that they are able to help the team dominate the game.

David de Gea is also expected to be in goal again after saving Manchester against Liverpool by superbly blocking a goal-bound effort with his left foot.