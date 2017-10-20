Jose Mourinho Speaks To The Press Ahead Of Huddersfield Game

Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, gave the usual press conference ahead of all Premier League games – this time, against Huddersfield.

The game will come up on Saturday, and United will be going for a win at the Kirklees Stadium and hope Manchester City somehow slip up against Burnley.

His speech revealed that he is expecting a buzzing atmosphere. He said: “The place will be buzzing, the people will be happy to have a big club playing in their city, in their stadium, and it will be a big motivation for them, we know clearly that but I think we are going to be ready.”

He also said that he will not be speaking about the transfer market because it is not the time to do so. “I don’t want to speak about signings and I don’t want to speak about the market and I don’t want to speak about January,” Mourinho said. “We are in October, we have November to play, we have December to play, so why should I be speaking about the market when the market is January?”

On the injury situation, he said that it is normal for teams to get injured. For recent games, United have been without the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, and Marouane Fellaini. Zlatan is also still out. “The injury process normally is a process of some guys get injured, some guys recover from injury, unless we lose completely the balance, this happens to almost every team,” Jose stated.

“Unless a team has a phenomenal season where everything goes well and not even a broken nail happens to a player. [Soon], Zlatan, Marcos [Rojo], Pogba and Fellaini will be back and somebody [else] will get injured and I think that’s a normal process.”

“Paul is not here, I don’t know when he comes back. I don’t know when he’s available,” he said. “Zlatan is here, he’s working here and under our control. He’s working as you would expect so, so, so hard. But he’s not to be back in the next week or next couple of weeks. Do I believe he’ll be back in 2017? Yes, I do. But it’s just a feeling.”