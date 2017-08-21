Moving Aaron Judge Down The Lineup Will Help The Yankees, But Not Judge

To call Aaron Judge’s second half a bit disappointing would be a massive understatement. The MVP contender that was playing before the All-Star break has turned into the rookie who made his debut last season. Before the All-Star break, Judge was batting .329 and struck out in 36% of his at-bats. Since the All-Star break, Judge is batting a measly .169 and striking in 47% of his at-bats. It sounds awfully familiar to his 2016 statistics where Judge struck out in half of his at-bats and batted .179 in his brief outing with the MLB team. There is talk about what is ailing Aaron Judge right now to cause this downward slide. However, there is a bigger cry for Judge to be moved from the third spot in the New York Yankees’ batting order.

Aaron Judge has spent the majority of 2017 in the third spot of the order for the Yankees. Until the All-Star break, that worked out perfectly for the Yankees. However, the recent struggles (and strikeouts) have hurt the offense. The Yankees are averaging a run less per game since the All-Star break. While that is not solely in the hands of Judge, the number three hitter in the order should be more productive than a .355 slugging percentage.

Numbers Do Not Lie

Diving deeper into Aaron Judge’s statistics, it is shocking how bad Judge has been as the third hitter for the Yankees. In 59 games started in the third spot, Judge is batting .235 with 90 strikeouts. He has 15 of his home runs from that spot, but his recent struggles damper that (as well as his 32 RBIs). Is he producing power out of that spot? Yes, but it is all or nothing. Though there has been a shift in thought about production, having an all or nothing hitter at the third spot in the order is still not okay. His poor statistics from this spot in the order are a result of his recent struggles. But those numbers are hard to digest.

Walks Are A Saving Grace

Judge’s consecutive strikeout streak and .169 batting average since the All-Star break shadows almost everything else that he does. However, Judge has not been a complete lost cause. He leads the American League in walks this season, with 29 of his lead leaguing 90 coming in the second half. That gives him an OBP of .329, which is quite remarkable given what his batting average is at the moment. Aaron Judge demonstrates better patience than he did last season even during his strikeout parade he is currently holding.

The main issue that Judge is facing is simple to explain: he is fouling off pitches that he was hitting before the All-Star Game. While watching Judge on his current downward slope, it is obvious to see the bad mechanics in his swing right now. He is flying open more than he usually did in the first half of the season. While pitchers have caught onto pitching him in his weak spots (up and in with heat or down and away with break), they are still making the mistakes that were sent 450 feet in the first half. Rather than crushing the mistakes, Judge is fouling those pitches off. Over the weekend series with the Boston Red Sox, there were at least 15-20 pitches that were in Judge’s wheelhouse that were fouled off on the first base side. That is Judge beating himself.

Yankees Need to Change Order

I can understand why manager Joe Girardi does not want to touch Aaron Judge right now. Confidence is a key aspect to hitting, something that Judge seems to be lacking at the moment. However, the switch needs to be made. A player hitting .169 does not need to be the featured player in the lineup. Personally, I would move Gary Sanchez into the third spot in the order. Since having dinner with Alex Rodriguez (August 11), Sanchez has been on a tear (.306 with 5 home runs). While Didi Gregorius is hitting better for the season with an average over .300, Sanchez supplies more power, does not strike out as much Judge (27.5% of his at-bats), and allows Gregorius to stay in the four or five hole.

Even if Girardi decides to put Matt Holliday back there when he returns from the DL, something will be better than what Judge is providing. Even with the walks, Judge needs to be driving runs in rather than walking or leaving them out there with a strikeout. The power threat is nice in theory, but there is a better chance that Judge will be walking back to the dugout rather than jogging the bases.

Aaron Judge Won’t Be Fixed By This Move

While I said that Judge has been missing balls in his wheelhouse, pitchers have caught onto his weak points. They are exploiting it more than even right now. Part of that is his lack of confidence at the plate, but it also includes pitchers avoiding his hot zones if they can. A move in the lineup is necessary for the Yankees as a team, but not for Judge as the player. I think moving him to fifth in the order is the best idea, but that does not mean pitchers will not pitch him the same way.

The MLB is not like high school baseball where the theory of guys batting lower in the order can be grooved fastballs all the time. Aaron Judge has a target on him no matter where he bats in the order. Simply putting him lower in the order is not going to magically fix this rookie. Even if the move eventually leads to him hitting better, it will not be immediately or directly caused by the move down the order. The pressure of hitting in the third spot might be taken away, but Judge already has the pressure of an entire New York fanbase who wants to see him be the next Derek Jeter. Unless he hits a point where there is no hope, Judge will have massive expectations no matter where he batting in the order.

Maybe Judge should call up A-Rod for a dinner date.