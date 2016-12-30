- 10 New Year Wishes For The Oakland A’s
- New Year’s Resolutions We’d Like To See: Houston Astros ’17
- New Year’s Resolutions For The New York Yankees
- ACC Basketball Midseason Rewind
- Chicago Bulls 2017 Offseason Plan
- A Look at USC’s Jonah Mathews
- Texans Beat Bengals, Clinch AFC South
- Will Injuries Plague The Cavaliers In Their Quest To Repeat?
- Astros’ Lance McCullers, Jr. Pitches For Pups And A Pennant
- Is Alshon Jeffery About To Play His Final Two Games As A Bear?
Music City Bowl: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Tennessee Volunteers
-
- Updated: December 30, 2016
When the Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field on Friday afternoon, three seniors will be missing against the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers. The Music City Bowl features a pair of teams vying to end the season on a positive note. However, neither team is whole.
Wide receiver Jordan Westerkamp suffered a season-ending knee injury. Due to unfulfilled academic responsibilities, Nate Gerry will also miss his final game. Meanwhile, quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. will suit up for the game. However, Armstrong has not participated in a full practice since injuring his hamstring in late November.
Music City Bowl: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3) vs. No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Friday
TV: ESPN
Ryker Fyfe will earn his second start of the season. He led the Huskers to a 28-7 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Senior Day. Unfortunately, Fyfe broke a bone in his wrist, leaving the QB inactive for the season finale against Iowa. Armstrong played the entire game on one leg and doomed his chances of playing in the postseason.
Fyfe completed 31-of-63 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He also added an interception against Ohio State in relief of an injured Armstrong.
The Volunteers come into the game with 11 interceptions. Their defense has been pretty good against the pass at certain points. Opposing quarterbacks only complete 56 percent of their passes. However, teams have been able to run on the Volunteer defense this season. They give up 234 yards per game on the ground.
Both teams lost their last game, so they will try to avoid ending the season on a two-game losing streak. If the Huskers expect to play well defensively, they need to contain quarterback Joshua Dobbs. So far, Dobbs has passed for 2655 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also accounted for 12 interceptions. Dobbs presents other problems for the Blackshirt defense.
He led the Volunteers with 713 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Volunteers also have Alvin Kamara in the backfield. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, while also scoring nine touchdowns. Kamara added four touchdown receptions, as well.
The last time we saw the Nebraska defense they were getting shredded by the Iowa Hawkeyes’ run game. With Tennessee averaging 40 attempts per game, the Huskers must avoid the big run plays. Otherwise, they will be run out of the stadium
During their last two defeats, the Huskers have lost by a combined score of 102-13. They gave up 238 rushing yards to the Buckeyes. In the season-finale, the Hawkeyes rushed for 264 yards.
Terrell Newby is one big game away from securing his first 1000-yard season He has 864 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to lead the Huskers. Newby may share time with Devine Ozigbo. During the second half of the season, Ozigbo didn’t receive many carries.
Will we see the return game make a difference? De’Mornay Pierson-El still has not returned a punt for a touchdown. It may be a thrilling occurrence if Pierson-El is able to score for the Huskers.
The Big Ten is 2-2 in four bowl games. Meanwhile, the SEC is 1-4 during the 2016 bowl season.
The Volunteers are 10-point favorites in the Music City Bowl.
Tennessee vs. Nebraska opened up at Vols (-4). In the last hour it moved from (-7) to (-10).
Nebraska's top 3 players all OUT
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 30, 2016
Nebraska won the only two meetings between the two programs. The Huskers defeated the Volunteers during the 1998 Orange Bowl, 42-17. They also won 31-21 during the 2000 Fiesta Bowl.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Music City Bowl: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Tennessee Volunteers - December 30, 2016
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Pittsburgh Panthers - December 28, 2016
- Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland Terrapins vs. Boston College Eagles - December 25, 2016