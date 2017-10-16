NCHC On The Rise With Latest Hockey Polls

Two members of the National College Hockey Conference were promoted to a higher rank after this weekend; Denver remains at the top of the table.

No. 3 St. Cloud State moved three positions up the ladder thanks to their sweep of Alaska before a crowd of 4,045 in St. Cloud. The Huskies proved victorious 6-3 in game one and 5-4 in game two.

No. 4 North Dakota, with their sweep of St. Lawrence, is now in the top five of the nation, rightfully so being the former NCAA champions. The Fighting Hawks came out a much different team than they did on Friday. They scored four unanswered goals before St. Lawrence scored at 3:44 in the third period.

No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth lost to Bemidji State University, 5-2, in game one and drew to a scoreless finish in the latter match. The results did not reflect positively as they descended the ladder from their previous No. 5 rank. Power plays proved fruitless as both teams went scoreless in their man advantages.

USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Division I Men’s Poll

Denver St. Cloud Harvard North Dakota University of Wisconsin

Few Takeaways from SCSU

We learned from the Huskies’ sweep of Alaska that they do not shy away from goal production. In 2013, the Huskies made it to the Frozen Four on a premise that they were able to ‘score at will.’ As of late, St. Cloud has totalled 23 goals in four games extending back to the exhibition round versus the University of Regina.

Freshman defender Luke Jaycox was immense in the stopping Alaska’s wingers down the boards on Saturday. The majority of the team has played with each other for a couple years and it is important that incoming skaters find a contribution. Leading the way is Jimmy Schuldt, who continues to be on the stat sheets night in and night out with consecutive point games.

Nick Poehling had the game-winning goal for the Huskies on Saturday in the overtime. Poehling spoke with the media after the game and he assured the confidence he has in his game. His brother Ryan corroborated the claim by acknowledging the work Nick put in during the offseason.

The Huskies were met with a showtime performance from Alaska goalie Anton Martinsson, who had a huge second period to keep the Huskies from opening the margin further. Goaltenders can spark vulnerabilities in the other team’s game by conveying comfort. After losing control of the game for the middle frame, St. Cloud imposed a possession game that enabled that ‘score at will’ mentality reminiscent of 2013. Ultimately, Alaska only made St. Cloud feel uncomfortable for two-out-of-six periods this weekend.

St. Cloud State will play host to No. 13 Boston College for a pair of home dates on Oct. 20 and 21. Boston College is also coming off an overtime win after they defeated No. 10 Providence 4-3 courtesy of Casey Fitzgerald’s second goal of the night at 1:09 of OT.