Nebraska Cornhuskers Bring Bob Diaco In As Defensive Coordinator
- Updated: January 14, 2017
When the Nebraska Cornhuskers fired Mark Banker out of the blue, it was evident there was a big moment coming for the Blackshirt defense. However, the Huskers made a bigger splash than most pundits expected. The Huskers hired Bob Diaco to improve a much-maligned defensive unit. The official introduction may come as soon as Saturday afternoon.
Can confirm Bob Diaco expected to be named Husker DC, according to multiple sources. https://t.co/PRRuCVbe6x
— Brian Christopherson (@HuskerExtraBC) January 13, 2017
Diaco became the head coach of the Connecticut Huskies in 2014. He had a brilliant run with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Huskies’ football program expected a huge turnaround. Instead, the Huskies fired Diaco after three turbulent seasons.
During his three-year stint, Diaco finished with an 11-26 record in the AAC. He led the Huskies to the St. Petersburg Bowl in 2015. However, all three seasons ended with a losing record. Defense was not always the problem for Diaco’s Huskies, but they were not spectacular either.
During his first season, the Huskies gave up 29.8 points per game. Due to a lackluster offense, the Huskies’ defense played way too much. They gave up 378 yards per game. However, the Huskies held opponents to under 59 percent passing. In 2015, the Huskies only gave up 19.5 points per game. They possessed a top-20 scoring defense and Diaco seemed to have the program headed in the right direction.
Unfortunately, the good fortune did not translate this season. Once again, the Huskies gave up over 28 points per game. Due to their offense scoring 14.8 points per game, the season was in the bag early. Overall, Diaco’s team never had an offense average 20 points per game. He shouldn’t have to worry about that in Lincoln.
More importantly, Diaco had his most successful run as a defensive coordinator. From 2010-12, Diaco spent his time controlling the Fighting Irish defense. In his final season, the Fighting Irish held opponents to 12.8 points per game. They only gave up more than 20 points twice. However, the Irish did lose 42-14 in the BCS title game to Alabama. It was those type of performances that earned the previous defensive coordinator his pink slip.
Banker was the defensive coordinator for the Huskers over the past two seasons. He’s been with Mike Riley for two decades. Yet, the final month of the season didn’t sit well with Riley. Riley had no problem with firing his longtime friend over the phone. According to Omaha.com, Banker was on the recruiting trail when he received the news.
Mark Banker was let go Wednesday. Bob Diaco was in Lincoln Thursday. Hired Friday. That's how you make a transition. #Huskers
— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 13, 2017
Clearly, the plan to bring Diaco into the Husker family was already in motion. Therefore, Riley really did not have time to have a face to face meeting with Banker. Some may think it’s cold and heartless. However, this may have been the Huskers’ only chance to bring Diaco into the mix.
The Huskers gave up 39 points per game in the final two contests. They also let the Ohio State Buckeyes score 62 points in the first November game. Those three losses really altered the feelings around the program.
