- In Depth Look Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Options In 2017
- 5 Reasons Maryland Could Win The Big Ten This Year
- Saquon Barkley Has One More Year Of Brilliance With Nittany Lions
- Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (1/16/17)
- Steelers Hold Off Chiefs, Earn Trip To Foxborough
- Patriots Win Mistake Filled Contest
- Brock Osweiler Imitates Brian Hoyer Against The Patriots
- What To Make Of Notre Dame’s Defense
- Three Common Links From Timberwolves’ Three Straight Wins
- Why Tom Brady Should NOT Win MVP
Nebraska Cornhuskers Rising As National Signing Day Approaches
-
- Updated: January 16, 2017
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to finish the recruiting process strong as National Signing Day approaches. Currently, the Huskers have the No. 27 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. Meanwhile, Nebraska.247sports.com has the Huskers with the No. 23 ranked class.
Each member of the recruiting class has to sign the National Letter of Intent. Otherwise, these verbal commitments are meaningless.
Therefore, the Huskers must wait on good news like every other program in the country. Unlike the top tier programs, the Huskers desperately need to infuse talent to the 2017 roster. That’s why the commitment from Tyjon Lindsey could be a game-changer.
Lindsey originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Yet, he has been wrestling with this decision since the fall. Moments after Lindsey opened his recruitment back up, Buckeyes fans attacked the four-star wide receiver on social media. By all accounts, he is going to sign with the Huskers. Lindsey also has big plans for the Huskers recruiting class.
Can I get a "Go Big Red" from all my NEBRASKA FANS⁉️
Lincoln, Nebraska here I come🌽🏴
— T-WAYNE…🏴 (@tyjonlindsey) January 14, 2017
Remember, a week prior, Jamire Calvin spurned the Huskers to join the Oregon State Beavers. Once again, the verbal commit does not mean much. According to Landof10.com, there is still a chance Calvin signs with the Huskers. If so, the Huskers may have a strong wide receiver class.
Husker fans were coming to grips with one recruit’s change of heart while hearing the news of Lindsey’s commitment. It’s safe to say, the next few weeks will be an emotional roller coaster for the Huskers.
They have an opportunity get one of the best players in the country in a couple of weeks. Joseph Lewis is a 5-star wide receiver out of Los Angeles, CA. He’s 1 of 3 uncommitted 5-star players. He also has the Huskers high on his list of programs to attend. Lewis has been meticulous during the recruiting period.
The Huskers also have Jaevon McQuitty and Keyshawn Johnson Jr. on campus. Due to all the wide receiving threats, this could become the Huskers’ best class ever.
Overall, the Huskers have 16 recruits. As a result, the addition of a few more recruits should give Nebraska football a top 25 class. Furthermore, this will be coach Mike Riley’s third recruiting class. As a result, the Huskers should see an improved passing attack from prior years.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Janarion Grant Returns For Fifth Year With Rutgers Scarlet Knights - January 17, 2017
- Saquon Barkley Has One More Year Of Brilliance With Nittany Lions - January 17, 2017
- Nebraska Cornhuskers Rising As National Signing Day Approaches - January 16, 2017