The Nebraska Cornhuskers are trying to finish the recruiting process strong as National Signing Day approaches. Currently, the Huskers have the No. 27 recruiting class, according to Rivals.com. Meanwhile, Nebraska.247sports.com has the Huskers with the No. 23 ranked class.

Each member of the recruiting class has to sign the National Letter of Intent. Otherwise, these verbal commitments are meaningless.

Therefore, the Huskers must wait on good news like every other program in the country. Unlike the top tier programs, the Huskers desperately need to infuse talent to the 2017 roster. That’s why the commitment from Tyjon Lindsey could be a game-changer.

Lindsey originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Yet, he has been wrestling with this decision since the fall. Moments after Lindsey opened his recruitment back up, Buckeyes fans attacked the four-star wide receiver on social media. By all accounts, he is going to sign with the Huskers. Lindsey also has big plans for the Huskers recruiting class.

Remember, a week prior, Jamire Calvin spurned the Huskers to join the Oregon State Beavers. Once again, the verbal commit does not mean much. According to Landof10.com, there is still a chance Calvin signs with the Huskers. If so, the Huskers may have a strong wide receiver class.

Husker fans were coming to grips with one recruit’s change of heart while hearing the news of Lindsey’s commitment. It’s safe to say, the next few weeks will be an emotional roller coaster for the Huskers.

They have an opportunity get one of the best players in the country in a couple of weeks. Joseph Lewis is a 5-star wide receiver out of Los Angeles, CA. He’s 1 of 3 uncommitted 5-star players. He also has the Huskers high on his list of programs to attend. Lewis has been meticulous during the recruiting period.

The Huskers also have Jaevon McQuitty and Keyshawn Johnson Jr. on campus. Due to all the wide receiving threats, this could become the Huskers’ best class ever.

Overall, the Huskers have 16 recruits. As a result, the addition of a few more recruits should give Nebraska football a top 25 class. Furthermore, this will be coach Mike Riley’s third recruiting class. As a result, the Huskers should see an improved passing attack from prior years.

Lyle Harrison
Football Me

Lyle Harrison

Big Ten Lead Writer at The Runner Sports
William Lyle Harrison is here to provide unique insight to your overrated college football team. He currently serves as the lead writer for Big Ten Football at The Runner Sports. Since joining the company in July 2016, Harrison has displayed a passion for sports that's been present since the early age of six.

Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
