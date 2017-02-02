- Is 2017 Aaron Hicks’ Last Chance As A Yankee?
Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide Receivers Need To Get On Same Page With Mike Riley
-
- Updated: February 2, 2017
Remember when the Nebraska Cornhuskers brought in a strong receiving corps in 2015? The addition of Lavan Alston Jr. and Stanley Morgan Jr. were highlighted in Mike Riley’s first recruiting class. The incoming freshmen were set to compete for playing time right away. Everybody thought the new Cornhuskers wide receivers were ready-made for the offensive changes.
However, the duo never materialized for the Huskers. Both Alston and Morgan came into the program as 3-star recruits. Unfortunately, Morgan was the only player to make an impact for the Huskers. In two seasons, Morgan has accounted for 58 receptions and five touchdowns. He also fit in seamlessly with the veteran receivers.
Meanwhile, Alston suffered a knee injury in fall camp. The product from Ventura, CA became a redshirt during his first season in Lincoln. At first, the injury seemed like a minor setback. Instead, Alston never produced a stat. He never came close to a moment of glory for the Huskers’ offense. Alston transferred out of the program after a disappointing season. He also left with little fanfare.
Normally, that would not be a big deal for a Nebraska offense. However, the Huskers have been trying to implement a dynamic passing offense for the last two seasons. So far, they have not succeeded. Injuries have not helped the situation. They were also playing a quarterback not fit for the system.
This year, the Huskers thought they were close to snatching a great class of receivers. Riley and the coaching staff had their eyes set on the best class ever. Coming into signing day, the Huskers were aiming to sign four wide receivers. Due to the flaky decision by Jamire Calvin, Nebraska only received three official commitments. They also lost out on Joseph Lewis to the USC Trojans.
Sometimes, losing out on a player is a blessing in disguise. Calvin stunned fans with his decision. He also never seemed like a good fit with the Huskers’ offense. First of all, there’s no guarantee any of these recruits will blossom into stars. Additionally, a player will not flourish if he doesn’t want to play at a certain destination. More importantly, the Huskers already have players with the same size and ability.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide Receivers in 2017
De’Mornay Pierson-El is finally set to have a breakout season. He played in all 13 games last year and caught one touchdown pass. Pierson-El should be more comfortable as the senior leader. He’s also coming into the offseason healthy. If there’s one thing about Pierson-El, he has been unlucky on the injury front.
Stanley Morgan Jr. is the leading returning receiver. As stated earlier, Morgan has 58 catches in two seasons. He also averages 13 yards per reception with five total touchdowns. Morgan can have a huge season for the Huskers next year. Is he a candidate for 70 receptions?
Bryan Reimers (5) and Gabe Rahn (1) accounted for six catches last season. They each scored a touchdown last season.
First-Year Nebraska Cornhuskers Wide Receivers in 2017
The newcomers have to step in right away and play a role in the Huskers’ offense. Due to transfers and graduation, the freshmen will have their chance to shine in the fall.
JD Spielman will be trying to make an impact for the 2017 Huskers. After redshirting last season, Spielman may become one of their most explosive offensive weapons.
Tyjon Lindsey is a prized recruit from Bishop Gorman. He decommitted from Ohio State and signed with the Huskers. Lindsey is expected to play immediately. The Huskers hope he is the type of talent to change games next season.
Jaevon McQuitty enrolled early with the Huskers. McQuitty brings size and speed to the wide receiver position. McQuitty has an opportunity to play a versatile role for the Huskers’ offense. Once again, the Huskers may need the freshman to play right away.
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is the lowest rated wide receiver in the class. He’s also the most physical of the three newcomers. Johnson can block in the screen game; that ability alone will get him on the field. He also seems to be great at catching passes over the middle.
When it’s all said and done, the Cornhuskers wide receivers will be graded on the field. Hopefully, these recruits actually make it there.
