Nemanja Matic Talks About United’s Preparations Ahead Of Anfield Clash

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed in part how preparations are going ahead of his side’s game against Liverpool this weekend. United will be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season after drawing only one and winning six of their first seven games this League season.

Matic who moved from Chelsea to United in the transfer window is expected to start for Jose Mourinho’s side.

“We have prepared very well,” Matic said. “The manager got some videos for us to see what [Liverpool] have in their team and how we can stop them, so I’m sure we will be ready for them.

“It’s like every game – we have to be focused for the 90 minutes, we have to take care of the small details, because they can be dangerous.

“It’s very important to know at every stage of the game what we have to do,” he added. “Every small mistake they can punish you, so our concentration is very important, but, of course, we have to use our quality to score some goals as well.”

Matic also said that United have to be ready for Liverpool in the early stages of the game as they are very dangerous during that period.

“They always want to score goals in the first 10-15 minutes,” Matic said. “We have to be ready for that, and we have to be very aggressive in the same way they try to be.

“I’ve played [at Anfield] a few times and they always try to be like that, but we have the quality to stop them. It’s a big derby, it’s a special game for our fans and for their fans, so, I’m sure our fans will enjoy it and support us for the whole 90 minutes and we will try to make them happy, of course.”

United will be without the injured Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini for the game. This means that Matic could partner with Ander Herrera or Michael Carrick in midfield.

The game starts at 12:30 (BST), and a win or a draw in the game will take United above rivals Manchester City at the top of the League.