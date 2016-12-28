- Chicago Bulls 2017 Offseason Plan
- A Look at USC’s Jonah Mathews
- Texans Beat Bengals, Clinch AFC South
- Will Injuries Plague The Cavaliers In Their Quest To Repeat?
- Astros’ Lance McCullers, Jr. Pitches For Pups And A Pennant
- Is Alshon Jeffery About To Play His Final Two Games As A Bear?
- Week Four ACC Basketball Power Rankings
- Top 10 Big Ten Football Plays Of The Year
- Colson/Geben, Turnovers, And The MVP
- Patriots Win Ugly Against Ravens
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
-
- Updated: December 28, 2016
The 2016 New Era Pinstripe Bowl features a pair of teams capable of beating anybody in the country. The Northwestern Wildcats (6-6) finished with a .500 record. However, they were several possessions away from completing a great season. They face the No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday afternoon in Yankee Stadium.
The Wildcats lost their first four games by a combined 18 points. Due to opening the season with back to back losses, Northwestern lost the momentum of a 10-win season the previous year. They also lost the Big Ten opener to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, the Wildcats gained a passing game during the final game in September.
From there, the combination of Clayton Thorson to Austin Carr turned heads around the Big Ten. Thorson had a breakout season with 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Meanwhile, Carr became the Big Ten’s best wide receiver, catching 84 passes for 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns. The two players will have their final chance at glory on Wednesday afternoon.
Coming into the bowl game, the Panthers are giving up 343 passing yards per contest. The Panthers have only accounted for seven interceptions this season. Additionally, the defense has to worry about more than big plays. Opposing quarterbacks have connected on 63.7 percent of their passes. The Wildcats should be able to shred the defensive backs with timing and precision.
The Wildcats’ defense will be tested as well. The Panthers are averaging 42.3 points per game. They dropped 43 on the Clemson Tigers during a thrilling victory. The Panthers also held on for a 42-39 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. If there was an FCS-style playoff system, the Panthers probably would have earned a bid. They also would have presented nightmares for every team involved. Why?
They have wins over the Big Ten and ACC champions. The Panthers have multiple ways to score on offense. Quarterback Nathan Peterman threw 26 touchdowns passes and six interceptions in his final season. With so many offensive weapons, the Wildcats must play assignment football for a full game.
The running backs are two of the best college football has to offer. Justin Jackson led the Wildcats in rushing for the third straight season. He gained 1300 yards while scoring 12 touchdowns. Jackson also caught 33 passes for the Wildcats. However, his story pales in comparison to the return of James Connor.
Connor returned to the field after missing the 2015 season due to cancer. He won the Disney Spirit award a few weeks ago for his heroic comeback. Connor led the Panthers with 1060 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 299 yards and four more touchdowns. Although other running backs decided to skip their bowl games, Connor wouldn’t even think of missing this moment in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Throughout the season, Northwestern played tough against the run. They held opponents to 136.7 yards per game on the ground. Anthony Walker was second on the defense with 98 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Walker displays superior instincts as a linebacker and he’ll have to play his best against Conner.
Turnovers will be a huge factor for both defenses. Both teams forced fewer than two turnovers per game. If mistakes aren’t limited, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl could turn into a high-scoring affair.
So far, the Big Ten is 1-1 in bowl games. The Minnesota Gophers defeated the Washington State Cougars, 17-12. Meanwhile, the Boston College Eagles beat the Maryland Terrapins, 36-30, in a high-scoring contest. The ACC is 3-0 during bowl season.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Pittsburgh Panthers - December 28, 2016
- Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland Terrapins vs. Boston College Eagles - December 25, 2016
- College Football Playoff: Can Ohio State Buckeyes Stop Deshaun Watson? - December 21, 2016