New Year’s Resolutions For The New York Yankees

2016 was not one of a lot of on-field success for the New York Yankees. Despite having three All-Stars and a young prospect break through, the Yankees did not boast a 2016 to remember. However, a change in culture that had slowly been taking shape has come to reality. Last offseason, Brian Cashman and the Yankees organization did not sign a single free agent. Over the course of the season, Cashman traded away four players for some top prospects. In this offseason, the checkbook has been used sparingly.

Other than Aroldis Chapman, the Yankees have not gone after the big names that fans would expect from the club. Rather than going after Edwin Encarnacion, the organization decided to go with Matt Holliday. Rich Hill was not considered a real option either. For an organization that has made some bad big signings, it is refreshing to see this rebuild.

With every New Year, people make their resolutions about what they will do better or change for the “fresh start.” For 2017, the Yankees need to make some resolutions to ensure that the path they are currently following will be a successful one. These resolutions should be about the players, management, and organization as a whole.

Be Patient With Young Players

The Yankees need to commit to the young players that they are giving opportunities to this year. Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, Tyler Austin, and Aaron Judge are all players who should be seeing consistent playing time. With three essential rookies (none of them have played a full season) most likely to be in the starting lineup, there will be growing pains to be experienced.

Last season, Judge struck out half of his at-bats adjusting to MLB pitching. Greg Bird is attempting to bounce back from a season long injury. Gary Sanchez could struggle with teams getting an entire offseason to study his film and swing charts. Tyler Austin was alright last season, but nothing impressive. For the organization and Yankee fans, patience is a must. There will be stretches of struggling from at least one of these players. Cycling players in and out (or trading for a veteran to replace one) will not be beneficial to their growth.

Even though the Yankees are always competing for a championship, this season needs to see more patience with struggling young players. If Clint Frazier is called up, it should not be in May to replace Judge if he is struggling. Let the young guys attempt to figure it out (to a certain extent).

Hold On To Prospects

Imagine this scenario: it is late July and the Yankees are 2 games back of Boston in the AL East. The offense is working well and the bullpen is strong. While the rotation is doing enough, there is a need for another good arm. This is normally where the Yankees would make a blockbuster trade to acquire one of the best available pitchers. Well, this season is one where that trade should not happen.

Technically it can happen, but it needs to be without sacrificing the farm for the deal. The Yankees have worked hard to have one of the best farm systems in the game. That does not need to go away in one season. This is especially true if it is for a “rental” player. Giving up a prospect or two for a solid player to help if the Yankees are in the hunt would be okay. But the Yankees should not be the Cleveland Indians or Chicago Cubs of last season.

Improve The Rotation

Even this far into the offseason, the Yankees have done nothing to address the biggest hole in the team. The starting rotation is shaky at best. Masahiro Tanaka is an ace, but has a recent injury history. C.C. Sabathia and Michael Pineda could have a solid 2017, but there is an equal possibility of them performing poorly or getting hurt. Then there is the open competition for the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation.

While the free agent pitching market is abysmal this offseason, the lack of movement in fixing the rotation is worrisome. Chad Green, Luis Cessa, Luis Severino, Bryan Mitchell, and Adam Warren are the current roster members that could be the last two starting pitchers. Each have had their moments of success and failure as starting pitchers. If the Yankees want to be competitive this season, there needs to be an addition to the rotation. Whether that is a one-year deal to a veteran or a trade for a good-to-great pitcher, the Yankees need another starter.

Sell Off If Losing

With how the team is shaping up, the likelihood of the Yankees being in the thick of the postseason hunt is hard to pinpoint. There are scenarios that could see them winning a Wild Card and others where they finish below .500. I already talked about the former, so let me tackle the latter.

If the Yankees are in a similar position as they were last year, then there needs to be another fire sale of talent at the deadline. This all depends on how well some players are performing. Players like Chase Headley and Brett Gardner have been in the rumor mill about potentially being traded this offseason. During the 2017 season, they could have trade value to receive some good prospects for a contending team. Matt Holliday could be another player that could be traded away as well.

Retain Masahiro Tanaka

Though he has injury risk, Masahiro Tanaka has been the one bright spot of the Yankees over the past three seasons. He has been the ace of the staff when he is healthy. At the end of this year, Tanaka has a player option that he can opt out of and become a free agent. The Yankees should avoid this possibility at all costs. This is under the assumption that he continues to be the same pitcher he has been thus far.

With a so-so starting pitching free agency class next offseason, Masahiro Tanaka becomes very important to the Yankees. If there is not a move made to get another solidified starting pitcher as well, then the need for Tanaka becomes twice as important. Barring a bad season or major injury, Tanaka could be likely to opt out. The Yankees need to make sure he is in pinstripes in 2018.

Wait For The 2019 Free Agency

After the 2017 season, the Yankees need to approach that offseason as they have the past two offseasons. There is not too much that stands out as needs that the Yankees will have to address. Other than the rotation, the only position that will be open would be DH. Every other position will be taken by someone who is still under contract or a prospect getting their shot. Another slow year in the free agent market for the Yankees in 2017.

It is an odd time to be following the Yankees. For the past two seasons, the open checkbook policy for free agency has not been the way that they have been operating. There is a clear focus on the future and developing those future stars of the organization. 2017 should be an interesting year for the New York Yankees.