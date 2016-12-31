New Year’s Resolutions We’d Like To See: Houston Astros ’17

Most Americans seem to be anxious to kick out the bitter and cantankerous old man, and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the hope and excitement of something new.

I imagine many Americans are also counting the days when eight years of one presidential administration will give way to another, later this month.

But, we’re focusing, here, on the booting of grizzled Old Man 2016, and finally welcoming New Baby 2017, and speaking of baseball, particularly the Houston Astros, the hope and anticipation of the coming season. We’ll leave the political punditry to the talking heads on cable news networks.

Who knows what each Houston player has in mind for his particular New Year’s resolution, if any even have one. But, if a player has a resolution, we’ll add one here. If a player is remiss in conjuring a resolution, we have no problem doing the heavy lifting for him:

New Year’s Resolutions: The Starting Nine

George Springer: Franchise your “Club Astros.” The high-motor centerfielder sprang an EDM-fueled rave after every home victory in 2015, replete with fog machine, flashing lights, and house tunes to raise the dead (and annoy opponents), all at 120-BPMs.

George, you may have still had the mini-Studio 54 in ’16, but wins were fewer, and the vibe just wasn’t there. If the Astros rekindle the fire in ’17, win consistently, and get into the playoffs, you’ll need to travel with Club Astros, and set up the velvet ropes in the visiting clubhouse of each team on the road schedule (bouncers optional).

Alex Bregman: Hire someone to install a steel and granite box to surround and cover GM Jeff Luhnow’s red “trade any hot prospect for a White Sox pitcher not named Chris Sale” button. In fact, have your agent draw up a no-trade, ten-year contract, and present it to him. If Luhnow refuses to sign, tell him you’ll place a Louisiana voodoo hex (as if there’s any other kind) on him where future drafts will be filled with nothing but Brady Aikens, Mark Appels, and Kris Bryant-like pass-overs. You’re a Killer “B,” after all.

Jose Altuve: Slow down. You’re embarrassing the league. If MLB is “Four-A,” you’d be in AAAAA, and there just isn’t one. For the uninitiated, Altuve is baseball’s Michael Jordan: Every offseason, Altuve (like Jordan did) picks one aspect of his game to focus and improve upon. Jordan was so athletically gifted, he literally could get away with just doing regular conditioning between seasons.

But, be it free throws, rebounding, or passing, he worked hard to improve himself, even though he really didn’t “have to.” That’s Jose. We saw a power surge last season with Altuve that had nothing to do with Houston Lighting and Power. Late word from his winter workouts at Minute Maid Park is that he’ll be shooting for 40 home runs in ’17. Oh, and cleaning up his blindside screens and box outs, of course.

Carlos Correa: A 2017 AL MVP mention. You beat Cleveland Indians SS Francisco Lindor for ’15 league Rookie of the Year, but Lindor placed 9th in last year’s MVP race, and you missed the list completely. Your 2016 batting average was 5 points less than the previous year’s. Lindor’s 2016 BA (.301) was 12 points less than his 2015 BA, but if you can get your average to .300, C.C., bets are on that you might just carry the ‘Stros to the 2017 AL flag (see “cause and effect“).

Josh Reddick: From the middle of the deck, pick a “stay off DL” card, and play it. Your left thumb (May 20-June 28 DL) should be doing offseason curls in the weight room, and daily massages to your right oblique (March 27- April 12, 2015, DL) should be highlights to your run-up to Spring Training.

Get a brace for your right knee (3 weeks on DL in 2014), and a brace for your right wrist (5 weeks on DL in 2013). See Bregman for Louisiana voodoo curse reversals. See also oft-injured Houston Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney for unused Word Search and Crossword Puzzle books (prior to this season).

Carlos Beltran: Buy a 2004 calendar; turn to October. Wash, rinse, repeat. Toss the earmuffs: There will be no boos, except what will poor out of popped champagne bottles around Halloween.

Brian McCann: Shift happens, Brian. No longer does the short right-field Yankee Stadium porch beckon you. Now, the left-field Crawford Boxes have your name on them…or they could, and probably should. Better learn to hit the ball t’other way.

An April 11, 2014, Wall Street Journal article had this to say after one week in your Yankee pinstripes: “Unfortunately for McCann, who so often hits balls toward the right side of the field, few players in baseball are more susceptible to the shift. Across baseball, hitters pull about 27% of their hits. McCann, by contrast, has pulled 39% of his hits to right field in his decade-long career.”

Granted, those stats are nearly 3 years old, but unless you’ve mastered the art of turning numbers (and pitches) around, a proper resolution for you would be to wait on the ball just a bit…and not just the one that fell at midnight.

Evan Gattis: Trade in your catcher’s mitt for a lawn chair. Oh, you’ll get reps behind the plate, but with the addition of McCann, it’s likely you’ll be DH-ing more. The team needs your homers (32 last year). Plus, if McCann can’t master his off-field stroke, you may be called on more (even against righties) to keep the Crawford Box faithful on the edge of their seats.

Yulieski Gurriel: To re-capture your Cuban National team success from the past decade, follow all the Cuban New Year’s Eve traditions (and repeat, as needed, throughout the season), of which there are many, according to this CubaWanderer.com article:

“Cubans have a tradition which is supposed to be related to forgetting the bad things that happened in the past: It is the doll-burning, which they name the “Año Viejo doll” (old year doll).

“Cubans also throw a bucket of water on the street. It symbolizes the same thing. At midnight, along with fireworks, there is a tradition of eating twelve grapes and drinking cider.”

¡Feliz Año Nuevo para todos!