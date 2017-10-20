New York Knicks: 5 Way-Too-Early Takeaways

For the most part, it was pretty ugly against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. The New York Knicks played respectable basketball, especially defensively, for nearly one half, but the wheels came off in a big way after halftime. It was only one game, but here are some way-too-early takeaways from the contest:

New York’s offense could be really bad

Kristaps Porzginis showed his vast offensive potential, scoring 31 points on the night, but the only other Knick to score in double-digits was Enes Kanter (10 points). The Knicks mustered just 84 points against the Thunder, scoring a mere 35 points in the second and third quarter combined. New York lacks a true point guard (no, Frank Ntilikina doesn’t count yet), and while Ramon Sessions (1 assist vs. OKC) can provide stability in the starting lineup, he isn’t going to be throwing any pocket passes any time soon.

Perhaps starting Doug McDermott over Courtney Lee would be a step in the right direction, as his ability to stretch the floor may open things up a bit. Jeff Hornacek is trying to focus on defense, and there were some good things to take away from the OKC game in that regard, but the offense was so putrid that improving it should become a priority.

The rotation still needs to be ironed out significantly

Thirteen Knicks players saw time on the floor last night, though Billy HG and Damyean Dotson only received garbage minutes late in the fourth. The rotation at center is particularly clunky, and there has already been an outcry among Knicks Twitter about Billy’s lack of playing time. Keep in mind that Joakim Noah (suspension) hasn’t even entered the mix yet.

The team may be looking to showcase Kanter’s offensive talents in the hope of unloading him at the trade deadline. Willy Hernangomez is still on track to be the center of the future for New York, just not the center of the present. Hornacek still has a lot of work to do to narrow things down to nine or 10 players.

The Michael Beasley injury hurts in the short term

Beasley sprained his ankle last night, and while it was hilarious to see him call for the ball while hopping on one foot, this injury is not going to help the Knicks’ offensive woes. If there’s anything that Beasley can do, it’s score the basketball. No timetable has been set for his return yet, but it looked like an injury that could keep the former #2 overall pick out for multiple games. Beasley should eventually have an opportunity to work himself into a sixth man scoring role.

Frank Ntilikina may not be ready for meaningful minutes right now

Whether it was jitters, inexperience or his sore knee, Ntilikina didn’t look the part of a lottery pick on Thursday night. He seemed rattled during his brief appearance in the second quarter, missing his only two field goal attempts badly and turning the ball over on an ill-advised pass into the paint. Hopefully, it’s merely his health and some first game jitters, as New York really needs him to see significant court time this season as they eye the future.

“Porzingis Impressive, Knicks Struggle” could become an evergreen headline this season

Again, it’s just one game, and we can’t put too much stock into what we saw on Thursday night, but there are reasons for concern surrounding this Knicks team outside of the unicorn. This may become a theme of the season.