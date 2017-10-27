New York Yankees Part Ways With Joe Girardi

It really does not mean much to make it to the postseason anymore, does it? After the trend set by the NBA where coaches were fired after making it to the postseason, the MLB seemingly has adopted that philosophy. On Thursday, it was announced that the New York Yankees would not be retaining the services of Joe Girardi as their manager. To many, this was a surprise, especially since Girardi recently led this young Yankees team to Game 7 of the ALCS. After 10 seasons with the Yankees, Girardi will no longer be heading up the Bronx Bombers going forward.

For Yankee fans, this move might have made more sense after the Game 2 collapse in the ALDS where Girardi made a critical mistake. After not reviewing Lonnie Chisenhall being hit by a pitch, Francisco Lindor belted a grand slam to give the Cleveland Indians life in a game where they trailed by five runs. However, the Yankees were able to bounce back and Girardi acknowledged his mistake and accepted responsibility for it. In a heartfelt moment, Girardi even teared up during a press conference after the Game 4 win when discussing the botched moment. If the Yankees were to lose the ALDS, then it might have been less of a surprise that the Yankees would let go of Joe. However, after a grueling seven-game series against a great Houston Astros team, it leaves many scratching their heads.

When the news first broke, I thought that Joe Girardi had decided to step away from managing altogether. There were rumblings that Girardi might have been suffering from the wear and tear of being the Yankees’ manager. However, that was not the case. After going an impressive 910-710 over his 10 seasons with a World Series championship, there will be a new man leading the Yankees going forward.

The Similarities With Rival

When the Boston Red Sox fired John Farrell, it was being reported that the organization was going to let Farrell go no matter how the team did in the postseason. The Red Sox, who had won the AL East in back-to-back seasons, lost in the ALDS in four games to the World Series-bound Astros. Barring winning the World Series, it sounded like the Red Sox were through with Farrell and wanted to move on. Apparently, AL East teams think alike.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Brian Cashman (I believe he is staying) and Yankees’ management believed that Girardi was tired and the team was ready to move on. The feeling seemed to be similar to the Red Sox with Farrell. Barring a championship, the Yankees were most likely ready to move on from the Joe Girardi era. It is more surprising in the case of the Yankees though. A team that was supposed to be rebuilding, the fact that they made it to the ALCS should have bought Girardi some time. But apparently not.

More Like Joe Torre, Less Like Joe Girardi

The next manager needs to be named Joe to continue this trend. However, Michael Kay was on ESPN’s First Take to discuss the departure of Joe Girardi. An interesting point that Kay discussed was the fact that the Yankees’ front office want someone more like Joe Torre than Joe Girardi. According to Kay, Girardi did not connect in the clubhouse the way that Torre did. Kay mentioned that Todd Frazier loved playing for Girardi, but that love was not as universal as it once was for Torre.

While I am not to doubt someone who travels and reports on the Yankees from the stadium, it does strike me oddly that this is the report. Girardi managed to find a way to inspire his team to stay competitive in back-to-back postseason series against two tough teams. However, if this postseason is taken away, there are some troubling signs. I think the most major Girardi failure this season was the rapid decline of Gary Sanchez behind the plate. While I believe the loss of Brian McCann played a part, Girardi was a good defensive catcher in his playing days. It does seem odd that Sanchez declined so much from last season with a former catcher as the manager.

A Brian Cashman Guy

Brian Cashman must have a deal to keep him with the Yankees after this news broke. It was reported by Buster Olney via Twitter that Cashman advised Hal Steinbrenner to change managers. Also, according to Jack Curry of YES Network, Girardi’s replacement will be someone who has worked with Cashman before. The Yankees seem to be hedging their bets on Brian Cashman at this point.

Along with simply being a Cashman guy, the managerial replacement will likely be an analytical thinker as well as be cheaper than Girardi. Joe Girardi’s last contract with the club was for four years and $16 million ($4 million per season). The replacement for Girardi will be signed for less than $4 million per year according to Curry’s report. With the new wave of analytics, it should be no surprise that the Yankees will want to move forward with that type of manager. The connection to Cashman might seem short-sighted on the part of the Yankees, but remember, Cashman has been within the Yankees organization since the early 1990s. His connections stretch all across baseball.

Who Will Replace Joe Girardi?

There are numerous candidates out there to break down and sort through to replace Joe Girardi. Off of the top of my head, I think there are two realistic and available potential managers that the Yankees could go after: Dusty Baker and Tony Pena. Baker, who was recently released by the Washington Nationals, is someone who can come in immediately and start winning games for the Yankees. Meanwhile, Tony Pena has been a bench coach/first base coach for the Yankees since 2005. Plus, Pena won Manager of the Year back in 2003 while he was with the Kansas City Royals.

Between the two of them, I would lean toward Pena, simply because he has been with the Yankees for 13 seasons. He knows the Yankee way and he deserves another crack at being a manager. Plus, he is familiar with the young “Baby Bombers” who are currently on the roster and should do a solid job transitioning the others to the big leagues. Dusty Baker would be an acceptable choice, but I think he is too old school for Cashman and the press would have a field day over the signing of Baker. Baker’s bad postseason track record would be a huge point of emphasis for the media to point at as a reason why Dusty should not be the manager of the Yankees. Imagine the attention that would receive every postseason game that was played under Baker.

No Mattingly

One name that pops up frequently as a potential replacement for Girardi (even before Thursday’s news) is Don Mattingly. The former Yankee great is currently managing the Miami Marlins, but with the new ownership, it would not be surprising if Mattingly is fired from his position there. While Mattingly was a great Yankee player, his tenure as manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins has done nothing to impress me. He could not lead a stacked Dodgers club to the World Series and the Marlins have not improved under his watch. Those two things are not all his fault, but it is still a troubling sign for someone considered to be the next Yankees manager.

Do Not Expect Inexperience

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports listed off about 15-20 names for potential replacements of Joe Girardi. Among the names included former players such as Jason Giambi and Raul Ibanez. While those guys might have a wealth of knowledge, a team like the New York Yankees does not hire completely inexperienced managers. That does not mean that the Yankees will hire someone who has MLB managerial experience, but the person that they decide on will have had MLB coaching experience in one form or another. A former player (especially a Yankee) would be great, but they need some form of MLB coaching experience if they want a chance at being the Yankees’ manager in 2018.