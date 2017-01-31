New York Yankees Spring Training: 5 Biggest Storylines For Infielders

The start of Spring Training is only two weeks away now, with pitchers and catcher reporting two weeks from Monday for the New York Yankees. Later that same week, the rest of roster and invitees will join them in Tampa. Last week, I discussed the five biggest storylines for the pitchers and catchers heading into Spring Training. This week, I am covering the five biggest storylines for the infielders. With no major offseason moves affecting the infield, the Yankees will have familiar faces at every position.

How Will The Infield Measure Up to Division Foes?

The AL East is stacked with great infields on the opposing teams. Here are how the other four teams shape up in the infield:

Boston: 3B: Brock Holt/Pablo Sandoval; SS: Xander Bogaerts; 2B: Dustin Pedroia; 1B: Mitch Moreland/Hanley Ramirez

Toronto: 3B: Josh Donaldson; SS: Troy Tulowitzki; 2B: Devon Travis; 1B: Kendrys Morales/Justin Smoak/Steve Pearce

Baltimore: 3B: Manny Machado; SS: J.J. Hardy; 2B: Jonathon Schoop; 1B: Chris Davis

Tampa Bay: 3B: Evan Longoria; SS: Matt Duffy; 2B: Nick Franklin; 1B: Brad Miller

Three out of the four division teams clearly have superior infields than the Yankees this year. Between Baltimore, Boston, and Toronto, their infields have a combined 27 All-Star selections, 13 Silver Sluggers, 11 Gold Gloves, and 2 MVP Awards (Donaldson and Pedroia). That list is also lacking Evan Longoria’s accolades of 3 All-Star selections, 1 Silver Slugger, and 2 Gold Gloves.

The Yankees are tied with the Rays in regards to accolades for their infielders. While awards are not a deciding factor into whether an infield is solid or not, the disparity between the Yankees and the other teams is large. On MLB Network, they have the “Top 10 Players Right Now” list that they have released on a weekly TV show. Every AL East team has on infielder present within the top 10 per position, except for the Yankees.

The comparison might be a bit unfair since the Yankees have one position that will be started by essentially a rookie in 2017. However, the Yankees infield lacks any elite player that have normally been in pinstripes over the past two decades.

Non-Roster Invitees Battle For Back-Up Roles

Every MLB club signs numerous players during the offseason to minor league deals with invites to Spring Training to make the big league team. For the Yankees, none of the non-roster invitees in the infield should factor into starting battle for jobs. However, the breakdown for making the roster as a backup player is an intriguing one.

Before announcing on Tuesday the 11 players that were signed to minor league deals, the Yankees had already announced the signings of Ji-Man Choi, Donovan Solano, and Ruben Tejada. Choi will be attempting to make the team as the backup first basemen while Solano and Tejada will be dueling for the infield utility role. Rob Refsnyder currently serves that role and will most likely assume it again this season. However, if Refsnyder struggles and both Solano and Tejada impress, Refsnyder could see his spot taken. Also, former St. Louis Cardinal infielder Pete Kozma could also factor into this battle.

Perhaps the most intriguing invitees of to the Yankees Spring Training are the two top 100 prospects who will be in Tampa with the team. Gleyber Torres and Jorge Mateo will be part of the big league club during the spring. Mateo is already part of the 40-man roster, but it is not expected that he will make his way to the 25-man roster for Opening Day. Neither player is vying for a backup role, but they should get quality reps against MLB level talent.

Can Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro Repeat Career Seasons?

Last season, one of the few bright spots during the year was the play of Didi Gregorius and Starlin Castro. Castro set a career high in home runs (21) while slashing .270/.300/.433. Meanwhile, Gregorius slashed .276/.304/.447 and trailed Castro by one home run (also setting a career mark). For some teams, the middle infield leading the power numbers would not be surprising. However, Castro and Gregorius are not known for their power. Both players started the season batting low in the order. By season’s end, they were right in the middle behind Gary Sanchez.

The big question is if their seasons were flukes or something that they will repeat this season. For Gregorius, the concern is not as large since 2016 was a steady rise from his 2015 season. Gregorius could be an All-Star this year if he continues his upward track. Castro, on the other hand, has shown flashes of brilliance before that were followed by massive struggles. That is a large reason why the Chicago Cubs traded him to the Yankees last offseason. Castro needs to put up similar numbers in 2017 if the Yankees hope to compete this year.

Chase Headley Trade Status

All throughout the offseason, it was heavily rumored that the Yankees would trade Chase Headley. Though he was awful in the first month of the season (he had no extra base hits until May), Headley surged in the last half of the season. If Headley had gotten off to a better start, his numbers might have been more impressive than his average .254/.331/.385 slash line. Headley will be manning third base on Opening Day for the Yankees.

Will he remain with the team throughout the season though? This depends on whether the Yankees are in contention when approaching the trade deadline. Headley could easily be a chip that is moved by Cashman if the Yankees sit five or more games out of the second Wild Card spot. The rebuilding of the roster with young prospects would come at the cost of Headley and OF Brett Gardner. Even if Headley makes it through the deadline still a Yankee, the rumor mill will fire back up at season’s end about his trade status.

Who’s On First?

Greg Bird and Tyler Austin will be battling it out in Spring Training for the starting job at first base. With Mark Teixeira’s retirement, the spot is open for one of the young players. While it is entirely possibly that the decision might be made to platoon the two depending on who is pitching, the safe bet is that one of them will win the job outright.

With two moves during the offseason, the stakes for this position battle are higher than once thought. The signing of Matt Holliday has taken the DH spot away from the lesser of the two young first basemen. Meanwhile, Choi could snag the backup spot, which would send the player who misses out down to AAA to start 2017. This mixed with the starting position battle will be the most intriguing stories throughout Spring Training.

The Yankees’ infield seems locked in (except for first base). No major acquisitions shook up the roster and put any players’ job on the line. There are no new faces for fans to learn about. Still, there are interesting storylines that are woven into the Yankees 2017 Spring Training.