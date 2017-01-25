New York Yankees Spring Training: 5 Biggest Storylines For Pitchers and Catchers

Three weeks from Monday, the New York Yankees’ pitchers and catchers will be reporting to Tampa, Florida for Spring Training. The following day will begin their routines and drills to get ready for the upcoming season. Later in the week, the rest of the roster and Spring Training invitees will report. At this point in the offseason, the majority of moves left will be minor ones that will not have massive impact on the MLB team. With that said, what are the five biggest storylines for the Yankees’ pitchers and catchers heading into Spring Training?

Dellin Betances Pitching in the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is back this year, occurring during MLB Spring Training. For the most part, the Yankees will be unaffected by the international competition. Masahiro Tanaka recently announced he will not be pitching for Japan. However, Dellin Betances will be participating, pitching for the Dominican Republic. Betances will be joining a stacked bullpen of the DR looking to repeat as WBC champions.

Under normal circumstances, Betances participating in a full speed competition during Spring Training would be alarming enough. But, with his impending arbitration hearing, the Yankees could end up paying the All-Star reliever $2 million more than what they are willing to pay. The setup in arbitration could hurt the Yankees in future arbitration hearings with the reliever before he hits free agency. That $2 million (or less) that the Yankees could pay Betances could be seen wasted if he injures himself while playing in the WBC.

While I fully support players participating in the WBC, organizations have to hold their breaths when their players are going full speed during a time where they are attempting to reacquaint themselves with baseball. Though offseason workouts have become much more vigorous, there is still a huge difference between practice and a game. For the Yankees, they hope that Betances (and SS Didi Gregorious) has a safe 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Backup Catcher Position Battle Begins

Most of the focus is addressed to the pitchers when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. It is understandable since the majority of work during this time is defensive drills and bullpen sessions. However, there is an interesting potential story in regard to the backup catching position. Gary Sanchez will be the starter for the 2017 barring injury. The assumed backup will be Austin Romine, who served as the backup last season for Brian McCann and Sanchez.

However, the Yankees have another catcher on the 40-man roster who could make waves in Spring Training. Kyle Higaskioka, a former 7th-round draft pick back in 2008, had an impressive 2016 season in the minors. Between AA and AAA, Higaskioka batted .276 with 21 home runs and 81 RBIs. In addition to his .276 batting average, he also posted a .847 OPS between the two leagues.

While this might be a subplot to the team, the backup battle can see Austin Romine moved. Cashman has demonstrated a tendency to trade backup catchers if there is a suitable replacement. John Ryan Murphy, Chris Stewart, and Francisco Cervelli all were traded away when the organization felt there was another catcher on the roster who could serve as the backup. If Higaskioka can impress in Spring Training, Romine could lose his backup role and potentially his spot on the team.

How Will the Bullpen Shape Up Behind Chapman and Betances?

One of the few strengths for the Yankees heading into 2017 is the bullpen. With Aroldis Chapman and Betances, the Yankees have one of the best bullpen duos in all of baseball. Besides those two, the other members of the bullpen will help to form a solid bridge from starter to setup any game. However, how will that rest of the bullpen take shape?

A large part of the answer to this question depends on how the rotation battle goes (more on that later). For lefties, the Yankees have Tommy Layne and Chasen Shreve who will be the two situational pitchers for left-handed hitters. Layne performed slightly better than Shreve in ERA and WHIP, but Shreve proved to be more of the strikeout guy. Going into 2017, it is difficult to determine which role each lefty will have. Layne might be the multi-inning lefty while Shreveport will be the lefty to get the strikeout in a tight situation.

Tyler Clippard will most likely be the most utilized bullpen arm other than Betances. Chapman will be a standard 9th inning closer while Betances will serve as the Andrew Miller of the Cleveland Indians (pitching in crucial moments of the game no matter what inning). Clippard will probably share a piece of that role when Betances is unavailable. Over the course of 162 games, Clippard has to be able to shut down the opposition to save Betances from wearing down again this year.

Pitchers like Johnny Barbarto, Ben Heller, Jonathan Holder, and the three players who lose out on the rotation have to be solid support for the late inning pitchers. Sometimes the starter will not pan out and the bullpen will need to keep the game close to allow the offense a chance to comeback. It will be interesting to see which of the other bullpen arms stand out this year and who will be a floater all season.

Will Michael Pineda Perform Well?

Michael Pineda has been an alright pitcher since being acquired by New York for Jesus Montero. In his first MLB season with the Yankees, Pineda posted a 1.89 ERA in 13 starts. Though his numbers were solid that season, a combination of suspension and injury hampered the positives. His other two seasons with the Yankees have been mediocre at best. In 2015, he had a record of 12-10 with a 4.37 ERA in 160.2 innings and 156 strikeouts. Besides a substantial increase in strikeouts (207), 2016 was a worse season for Pineda. His ERA was 4.82 and he had a career high in WHIP (1.349).

Though Pineda has brought frustration to the New York Yankees, the potential for a great pitcher is there. In his rookie season with the Seattle Mariners, Pineda posted a 3.74 ERA with 173 strikeouts and an All-Star selection. Pineda’s 2014 and rookie season are evidence of that potential. However, he needs to showcase some of that in 2017.

Over the past two seasons, Pineda has yielded 48 home runs. Heading into Spring Training, he needs to focus on executing his pitches where mistakes will be limited. Every pitcher will end up making mistakes, but Pineda needs to reign his stuff in where and make fewer mistakes this year. Pineda’s increasing strikeouts is promising, but that needs to be balanced out with an ERA that will drop this year.

Starting Rotation Competition

This is the biggest story of the entire Spring Training for the Yankees. Heading into the offseason, everybody thought Brian Cashman would acquire a starting pitcher. Whether it was signing a free agent or trading for one, the masses believed there would be a new starting pitcher in pinstripes for 2017. So far, the rotation has remained the same. This means that Cashman and the Yankees believe that the five pitchers who will compete for the two rotation spots will be good enough to keep the Yankees competitive.

The competition will be between Luis Severino, Bryan Mitchell, Adam Warren, Luis Cessa, and Chad Green. Their 2016 statistics are as follows:

Severino: 3-8 W-L, 5.83 ERA, 11 starts, 66 SO, 25 BB, 11 HR, 1.451 WHIP, 2.64 SO/BB

Mitchell: 1-2 W-L, 3.24 ERA, 5 starts, 11 SO, 12 BB, 1 HR, 1.520 WHIP, .92 SO/BB

Warren: 4-2 W-L, 3.26 ERA, 0 starts (29 appearances for New York), 25 SO, 10 BB, 4 HR, 1.253 WHIP, 2.50 SO/BB

Cessa: 4-4 W-L, 4.35 ERA, 9 starts, 46 SO, 14 BB, 16 HR, 1.109 WHIP, 3.29 SO/BB

Green: 2-4 W-L, 4.73 ERA, 8 starts, 52 SO, 15 BB, 12 HR, 1.401 WHIP, 3.47 SO/BB

Out of the five, only Warren did not make a start last season with the Yankees. Warren made one start with the Chicago Cubs before he was traded to New York in the Chapman deal. While Warren will compete for the spot, I think his place will be in the bullpen next season. The other four all have strong chances of landing one of the two spots heading into Spring Training.

The likelihood of the two chosen at the beginning of the year to be the only two to see starts next year is slim. With the injury history of the three other starters and the potential inconsistencies of the young pitchers who win the jobs, all five of these pitchers (maybe not Warren) will likely see a start in 2017.

Who will win the two spots to begin the season? My feeling is that Cessa and Mitchell will end up winning the spots. Severino shined too brightly out of the bullpen last year to think he is not at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, Green and Cessa have similar numbers. It is a toss up between the two of them. Mitchell is somebody who the Yankees have looked to make a starter before, so this is the season where they fully test him out.

Spring Training will be host to numerous interesting stories of the New York Yankees. The pitching staff will be a point of emphasis throughout the spring. When pitchers and catchers report on February 13th, the main talk of Spring Training will be how Joe Girardi will piece together the rotation. The other storylines will take backseat to the ongoing rotation struggles for the Bronx Bombers.