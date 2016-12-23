NFL Draft Dilemma: Should the Chicago Bears Target a QB in Round 1?

Besides Kyle Long, first round picks have not been kind to the Bears in recent seasons regardless of the GM. Continuously whiffing on first-rounders is a good way for a team to perpetually struggle (the Cleveland Browns are a great example). At 3-11, the Bears have all but locked up a top five pick in next year’s draft. The upcoming draft class has some exciting defensive prospects at the top, but quarterbacks are always in play to go early. With Jay Cutler likely gone next season and Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley free agents, it would be shocking if the Bears don’t take a quarterback at some point in the draft. The question becomes whether the Bears want to continue building the defense with a blue-chip prospect like Jonathan Allen or Jabrill Peppers, or take a chance on finding a franchise quarterback in round one.

A couple of weeks ago, I would have said the Bears have to draft a quarterback in the first round, hands-down no matter what. My opinion has changed somewhat with the recent play of Matt Barkley. A restricted free agent, I’d consider Barkley the most likely Bears quarterback to return to the roster next season. The Bears desperately need to improve in the win column next year, and the fastest way to do that is by getting better quarterback play. Yet (pending what we see over the next two games), I think the Bears can actually win with Barkley. He is not a quarterback that will single-handedly win a lot of games, but he has shown he can make quick decisions and deliver on-target passes to open receivers. With the emergence of Jordan Howard and the Bears run game, and a hopefully improved defense next season, the Bears could be a respectable team with Barkley under center. Committing to him now would allow the Bears to draft a top defensive prospect in the first-round, which would significantly help a defense that has been steadily improving. The revamping of the front seven has produced 37 sacks this season, good for fourth in the NFL. The Bears could continue adding to that front seven, or draft to improve their suspect secondary.

It will be critical for the Bears to do a thorough evaluation of Matt Barkley’s tape from this season, because it should affect how they approach the draft. I said that the Bears can be a respectable team next season with Barkley, but that doesn’t mean he is the long-term solution. The key thing the Bears need to examine with Barkley is his potential. A career backup and just 26 years old, there has been limited game experience for Barkley. At his current level of play, Barkley is probably not a franchise quarterback. Ugly interceptions against the Titans and Packers show that his decision-making can be suspect at times. However, if Barkley can learn to cut-down on turnovers and continue to improve with more coaching and experience, he could become a solid NFL starter. It will be up to the Bears’ coaching staff to determine if they think Barkley can reach that level. His on-field play has already surpassed young quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Brock Osweiler, and Blake Bortles. While those quarterbacks may never amount to anything, their franchises have shown serious commitment either through high draft picks or big contracts. The Bears won’t be overly committed to Barkley next season, so it wouldn’t be crazy to give him a shot, provided he continues playing well down the stretch.

All that said, Barkley is far from a sure thing, and there are some major advantages to taking a quarterback in the first round. The biggest advantage is that it guarantees the Bears will have a talented quarterback on their roster to develop. If the Bears wait another year to go after their guy, they might not be picking as high in the draft. Also, that’s another year that’s passed where the Bears could have been developing a quarterback. There’s always the option of drafting a quarterback after the first round, but that’s a risky bet. For every Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, and Tom Brady, there are countless mid-late round quarterbacks who never made an impact in the NFL. With several other quarterback needy teams in the draft, if the Bears try waiting on a quarterback they could get leapfrogged by a more aggressive team. While the quarterback class for this year’s draft has no sure bets, there’s no guarantee next year will be any better. This may be the best opportunity the Bears will have to get a franchise quarterback.

Clearly Ryan Pace and the Bears’ scouting department have important decisions ahead of them. I’m not going to pretend to know whether any of the top quarterback prospects like Deshone Kizer, Mitch Trubisky, or Deshaun Watson will be good in the NFL. I’ll leave that one up to the quarterback scouts who are often wrong anyways. If the Bears fall in love with any of those prospects, I wouldn’t blame them for pulling the trigger with their likely fourth overall pick (though I’m especially wary of Watson). However, Barkley’s string of solid play has pushed my preference towards waiting on a quarterback. My colleague Rob Wegley mocked Patrick Mahomes II from Texas Tech going to the Bears in the third round, and Brad Kaaya is another guy who may be a bargain in the second or third round. This would be an ideal scenario as both players have potential and the Bears wouldn’t have to spend their first rounder on either one. With Barkley still in the fold, he could compete with a rookie for the starting job. Worst case scenario, if the Bears’ quarterbacks tank next year they will probably be set up with another high draft pick in 2018, although that’s a loop the Bears don’t want to be stuck in. But if Ryan Pace can put together sound draft strategy, hopefully the Bears won’t be picking at the top of the draft for much longer.