NFL Meet Rugby League – A Match Made In Heaven

Alright NFL, let me introduce you to your cousin, rugby league. Some refer to rugby league as ‘The game they play in Heaven’ and while the argument as to which code that phrase belongs to rages on, one thing is for certain, the NFL and rugby league are a match made in Heaven.

If you are a fan of American football when you watch a rugby league match, be it the National Rugby League in Australia or Super League in the Europe, you’ll find an odd familiarity with the sport. What football refers to as downs, rugby refers to as phases; in football you have four downs to get at least 10 yards to continue the drive, in rugby league you get six phases to score or you turn the ball over “on downs” unless you kick it away.

Now, this isn’t like a punt in football, it’s more like a designed play looking to move the ball forward in an attempt to recover the ball in the “end zone” or try zone while understanding you’ll likely lose possession. In other words, it’s an organized play often deteriorating into chaos. It’s a blast.

So why should the NFL care about rugby league? For one, rugby league is a great way to develop tacklers and observe athletes in an environment as close to football without it being football. In essence, it would become a minor league development avenue while tapping into another fan market. It’s also a summer sport in the Southern Hemisphere and could be here as well giving the NFL that key offseason market opportunity to keep fans engaged as well as gain new fans.



The NFL is popular in rugby league nations like Australia, New Zealand, and various European countries. Football loving nations like Germany, Poland, and Russia have growing or established rugby leagues and extremely large humans built for both rugby league and football. Jarryd Hayne is the most famous crossover athlete from rugby league to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers but NRL players Valentine Holmes and Jason Taumalolo are attempting the crossover as well and more will come. Imagine if they had a place to go when they didn’t make it in the NFL, someplace where NFL scouts wouldn’t have to travel half way around the world to observe their development while they continue to play a sport they’re more comfortable with.

The popularity of rugby league, with NFL backing, is nearly assured in America as the style of play is similar in look to football and rugby league gives American’s what they want: huge hits, pomp and circumstance (watch rival match, aka derby, a NRL or Super League intro sometime), and flat-out straight line impact. The Toronto Wolfpack are already a big hit in Canada and have Super League officials eager to see them climb the ladder of competition toward promotion. Here in the United States, I can almost hear the echoes of John Madden’s “Boom!” or the now banned tagline from the old NFL Primetime “he got…Jacked Up!” calls during the match and in the post-game coverage. It’s gloriously brutal. Imagine the NFL and MMA had a baby; ok…maybe not that violent but pretty violent.

“I don’t want to insult the Australians (but) I am like, ‘These guys are some damn idiots’. Nobody plays football without pads every week for three, four or five months and don’t make any money. At least in the NFL, you are going to kill yourself and … you get to be a millionaire after it’s over.”

– NBA legend Charles Barkley

The mechanism for the NFL to get involved with rugby league already exists. The United States Rugby League (USARL) is a collection of amateur and semi-professional rugby league clubs on the East Coast stretching from New York State to Florida but they are also currently a loose assembly of owners guided by a laissez-faire Chairman. Many owners seem motivated to move forward in rugby league development but they need the marketing power and leadership of an organization like the NFL and both parties would benefit from the “merger.” If not the USARL then the National Rugby Football League (NRFL), a failed attempt to convert football players into a rugby union competition who would likely welcome the reinvigorating touch of the NFL even if it did mean a change in code.

If not the USARL or NRFL the NFL has the power, financial stability, and wherewithal to bring in experts to simply start-up their own. Either way, this is a match made in Heaven and will be a missed opportunity for the NFL if they fail to capitalize especially with the Rugby League World Cup set to be hosted here in North America in 2025. There are players to be developed, fans to gain, and money to be made.

Roger Goodell, please listen to me…Pete Rozelle built the NFL and Paul Tagliabue made it the mega-industry it is…let this rugby league initiative be your legacy.