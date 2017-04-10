NHL Playoff Preview: Edmonton Oilers Face San Jose Sharks

Surprising Oilers vs Cup finalist Sharks

This could be a very entertaining series in the Western Conference. Whenever you have two outstanding players like Connor McDavid and Brent Burns lining up against each other, the results can be some of the best NHL hockey you’ll see.

The Edmonton Oilers came in second in the Pacific Division with a whopping 103 points, collecting a 47-26-19 record. Improving some 33 points from last season just shows how better this year’s Edmonton team performed. Of course having a player of McDavid’s talent certainly didn’t hurt. He was the sole player to reach the 100 point plateau and his performance helped his team get to the playoffs. They will maintain the home-ice advantage in this series, with the first game scheduled in Edmonton on April 12.

The San Jose Sharks, who were defeated by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Cup final last season, finished right behind the Oilers with 99 points. They accumulated a 46-29-7 record, with star defenseman Bruns leading the way. Preventing Burns the puck may be difficult, as he had 320 shots on goal during the regular season. The guy is a shooting machine.

Goalies are evenly matched

The Oilers’ Cam Talbot won 42 games with a 2.39 goals against average, and a .919 save percentage. He was also able to shut out his opponent seven times. Martin Jones of the Sharks won seven fewer games, but is comparable to Talbot carrying a 2.40 goals against average and a save percentage of .912. Could be some low scoring games, if the Sharks can shut down McDavid, and the Oilers can silence Burns. This should be an evenly matched series, which in NHL playoff hockey means low scoring games. The other factor could be how many penalties San Jose takes against an Oiler power play which had an outstanding 22.86 % success rate. Both teams have similar penalty kill percentages with Edmonton showing an 80.72%, and San Jose with an 80.66% rate.

Injury factor in NHL playoffs can hurt

The Sharks have two of their centers with injury issues which could affect their effectiveness. Both Joe Thornton and Logan Couture have been trying to heal from injuries. Big Joe Thornton missed the final three games with a knee injury, while Couture missed the final seven contests after getting hit in the face with a puck. Both players are vital to the Sharks’ success, and once the playoffs start, you know it would take a significant injury to keep anyone out of the lineup.

Todd McLellan faces his old team

Before Todd McLellan coached the Oilers, he was the head coach with the Sharks. This could give him some strategic insight to how the Sharks may play in certain situations. He could very well use that knowledge to his advantage in line matchups and playmaking. He was with the Sharks for seven seasons, and that will give him an edge the Oilers could use to take it to the San Jose hockey club.

Key factors

Can the Sharks contain, or even slow down the wonder kid McDavid? Can the young and playoff inexperienced Oilers use their youth and speed to derail the gritty Sharks? Edmonton is strong down the middle, with their center icemen gathering 255 points, to the Sharks’ 177. While San Jose is the older (29.6 average age) to the Oilers 26.7 average age, will experience win over youth and speed?

Prediction

The Sharks have the NHL Stanley Cup Finals experience and know what to do to get there. While the Oilers are young, and had a very outstanding season, the odds are in the Sharks’ favor to eliminate the Oilers in the first round.

Sharks in six.