2017 NHL All-Star Rosters Announced

Today the league announced the full 2017 NHL All-Star rosters.

A year ago the NHL was amid controversy for the handling of the hijack vote to slot John Scott as a captain of an All-Star team, not to mention buzzing questions whether the newly installed 3-on-3 tournament would work.

Needless to say, John Scott got his shining moment –including winning the All-Star MVP and notching 2 goals– and the 3-on-3 tournament not only went off without a hitch, but was a huge success; sparking a new life into the once dull All-Star games of yesteryear.

Embracing the success, the NHL 3-on-3 All-Star tournament is back –with a fail safe to prevent John Scott 2.0 from happening. All the same ground rules apply. The tournament will be comprised of four teams –each representing a division– with 11 players on each team; six forwards, three defensemen, and two goaltenders. The conference division matchups will represent the “semi-final,” with a final taking place between the two winners. Each game is 20 minutes, with a changing of ends at the 10-minute mark; think outdoor rules in the 3rd period.

The full 2017 NHL All-Star Rosters can be found below:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic:

Forwards: Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins), Kyle Okposo (Buffalo Sabres), Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings), Vincent Trocheck (Florida Panthers), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Defensemen: Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens), Erik Karlsson (Ottawa Senators), and Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Goaltenders: Tuukka Rask (Boston Bruins) and Carey Price (C) (Montreal Canadiens).

Metropolitan:

Forwards: Taylor Hall (New Jersey Devils), John Tavares (New York Islanders), Wayne Simmonds (Philadelphia Flyers), Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins), Sidney Crosby (C) (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals).

Defensemen: Justin Faulk (Carolina Hurricanes), Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets), Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers).

Goaltenders: Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals).

Western Conference

Central:

Forwards: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Johnathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks), Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks), Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues), and Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets).

Defensemen: Duncain Keith (Chicago Blackhawks), Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild), and P.K. Subban (C) (Nashville Predators).

Goaltenders: Corey Crawford (Chicago Blackhawks) and Devan Dubnyk (Minnesota Wild).

Pacific:

Forwards: Ryan Kesler (Anaheim Ducks), Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames), Connor McDavid (C) (Edmonton Oilers), Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings), Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks), and Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks).

Defensemen: Cam Fowler (Anaheim Ducks), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), and Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks).

Goaltenders: Mike Smith (Arizona Coyotes) and Martin Jones (San Jose Sharks).

The All-Star events will take place at the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings, starting with the All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, January 28 and then the 2017 NHL All-Star Tournament on Sunday, January 29.