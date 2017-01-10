2017 NHL All-Star Rosters Announced

- The 40-40 Club: Notre Dame’s Historic Shooting
- Updated: January 10, 2017
Today the league announced the full 2017 NHL All-Star rosters.
A year ago the NHL was amid controversy for the handling of the hijack vote to slot John Scott as a captain of an All-Star team, not to mention buzzing questions whether the newly installed 3-on-3 tournament would work.
Needless to say, John Scott got his shining moment –including winning the All-Star MVP and notching 2 goals– and the 3-on-3 tournament not only went off without a hitch, but was a huge success; sparking a new life into the once dull All-Star games of yesteryear.
Embracing the success, the NHL 3-on-3 All-Star tournament is back –with a fail safe to prevent John Scott 2.0 from happening. All the same ground rules apply. The tournament will be comprised of four teams –each representing a division– with 11 players on each team; six forwards, three defensemen, and two goaltenders. The conference division matchups will represent the “semi-final,” with a final taking place between the two winners. Each game is 20 minutes, with a changing of ends at the 10-minute mark; think outdoor rules in the 3rd period.
The full 2017 NHL All-Star Rosters can be found below:
Eastern Conference
Atlantic:
Forwards: Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins), Kyle Okposo (Buffalo Sabres), Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings), Vincent Trocheck (Florida Panthers), Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs).
Defensemen: Shea Weber (Montreal Canadiens), Erik Karlsson (Ottawa Senators), and Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning).
Goaltenders: Tuukka Rask (Boston Bruins) and Carey Price (C) (Montreal Canadiens).
Metropolitan:
Forwards: Taylor Hall (New Jersey Devils), John Tavares (New York Islanders), Wayne Simmonds (Philadelphia Flyers), Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins), Sidney Crosby (C) (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals).
Defensemen: Justin Faulk (Carolina Hurricanes), Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets), Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers).
Goaltenders: Sergei Bobrovsky (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals).
Western Conference
Central:
Forwards: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Johnathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks), Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks), Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars), Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues), and Patrik Laine (Winnipeg Jets).
Defensemen: Duncain Keith (Chicago Blackhawks), Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild), and P.K. Subban (C) (Nashville Predators).
Goaltenders: Corey Crawford (Chicago Blackhawks) and Devan Dubnyk (Minnesota Wild).
Pacific:
Forwards: Ryan Kesler (Anaheim Ducks), Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary Flames), Connor McDavid (C) (Edmonton Oilers), Jeff Carter (Los Angeles Kings), Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks), and Bo Horvat (Vancouver Canucks).
Defensemen: Cam Fowler (Anaheim Ducks), Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), and Brent Burns (San Jose Sharks).
Goaltenders: Mike Smith (Arizona Coyotes) and Martin Jones (San Jose Sharks).
The All-Star events will take place at the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings, starting with the All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, January 28 and then the 2017 NHL All-Star Tournament on Sunday, January 29.
