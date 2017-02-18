Nick Swisher, One Of The Game’s Best Characters, Retires

On Friday, it was announced that Nick Swisher would be officially retiring from his MLB career. He announced his retirement in the most Nick Swisher way possible: in a tank filled with aquatic creatures, including sharks. After spending 12 seasons in MLB, Swisher retires with a career .249 batting average, 245 HRs, and 803 RBIs. Swisher has not played an MLB game since 2015, though he spent 2016 in AAA for the New York Yankees.

Though Swisher’s career was never monumental or Hall of Fame worthy, his time in New York was special. Especially for myself, someone who has grown up watching the Yankees play day in and day out. Swisher was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in 2008. In 2008, Swisher had his worst season of his career. While his 21 HRs was on pace with his first three seasons, Swisher slashed .219/.332/.410. When he was acquired, his role was initially to be the backup. However, Xavier Nady’s Tommy John surgery forced Swisher into RF, which propelled him into the hearts of Yankee fans everywhere.

During his four seasons with the Yankees, Swisher made his only All-Star Game appearance in 2010. As a Yankee, he had a slash line of .268/.367/.483 while slugging 105 HRs. However, Swisher’s impact on the Yankees was much more than the numbers. His value was the character he brought to the team.

Changing the Culture

In 2008, the Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 1995 in the final year of playing in the old Yankee Stadium. The team had been lifeless for the entire season. Actually, the Yankees were boring to watch and seemed uninspired for a few seasons at that point. 2008 happened to be the crescendo of that attitude. That offseason, Brian Cashman signed C.C. Sabathia, A.J. Burnett, and Mark Teixeira in hopes to turn the team around. The addition of Nick Swisher seemed to be an inconsequential move. However, Swisher was more important that anybody could have foreseen at the time.

Along with Melky Cabrera, Swisher injected some life into the organization. Swisher’s character had been long documented. He thoroughly enjoyed the game of baseball and had fun playing it. When he arrived to the Yankees, there was a noticeable change in how the team appeared. No longer was the team lifeless and seemingly going through the motions. The Yankees had character once again. Swisher played a huge role in that shift.

Without Swisher, the Yankees might not win the World Series in 2009. There was a chemistry that the team had that seemed to gel so well together. In previous incarnations of the team, the players seemed to have friction with each other. From 2009 onward, it appeared the players had better chemistry.

A Good Player

While Nick Swisher might not have been the star of the team, he provided solid numbers for the Yankees. During his tenure, his lowest batting average was .249, which he posted in 2009. In the other three seasons, Swisher batted .288, .260, and .272 in that order. His lowest HR count was 23 in 2012, while he hit 29 twice (2009 & 2010). His average WAR while on the Yankees was a tick below 3, settling in at 2.875.

Swisher had a power bat in an already stacked lineup. Normally, Swisher would bat toward the bottom of the order. However, he would be the spark plug down in the 6th spot. With Teixeira, Alex Rodriguez, and Curtis Granderson being the main power threats, Swisher provided some protection lower in the order. Considering that Robinson Cano and Derek Jeter were elite hitters in the lineup as well, there was not too much pressure for Swisher to perform. While it was nothing too overwhelming, he filled his role perfectly for the team.

Thank You, Nick Swisher

If you have not had the chance to read Swisher’s retirement post on The Players’ Tribune, I recommend taking the time to do so. It clearly portrays a man who loved playing the game of baseball, enjoyed interacting with the fans thoroughly, and gives insight into his thoughts about his career.

As a Yankees writer, I am glad I can take this time to appreciate the career of someone who helped me model my attitude about playing the game. Swisher was on the Yankees while I was in high school. When he joined the Yankees and I watched him on a daily basis, it helped mold my attitude on the field. For that, as well as all the good memories of his time with the team, I would like to thank Nick Swisher for his impact on myself, the New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball as a whole. I hope he enjoys his retirement to the fullest, in the most Nick Swisher way possible.