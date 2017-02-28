Not Done Yet: Illinois And Indiana Could Still Make The NCAA Tournament

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is just a week away, and following the championship game, teams from around the league will nervously wait to hear their names called on Selection Sunday. As of right now, it seems likely that seven Big Ten teams will go dancing: Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and Michigan State. While a few of those teams could potentially fall off the bubble, it seems unlikely at this point. The better question is can any team climb back into the Big Dance after being cast away as an NIT team?

At this point, Indiana and Illinois are pretty much consensus outside-looking-in teams. Neither has performed very well in the Big Ten Conference, but a weak bubble and some minor strengths are keeping them both alive. It’s going to be a challenge, but realistically, either team could end up making a push for the NCAA Tournament. While it’d probably take some bubble teams falling and each winning one or two games in the Big Ten Tournament, it’s definitely possible.

Let’s first take a look at Indiana. At just 6-10 in the Big Ten, most Bracketologists have Indiana out of the field by more than eight spots. It’s going to take some good wins down the stretch for the Hoosiers to make up that ground. Unfortunately for Indiana, they’ve lost seven of their last nine and doesn’t look like they’re going to fair too well in the final two games. A game at Purdue seems like a very difficult challenge, and a road game against Ohio State doesn’t sound too easy for a team with the wrong kind of momentum.

I guess the one positive you can take away from this is that Indiana has a chance to get another marquee win before Selection Sunday. While the Hoosiers boast impressive victories over North Carolina and Kansas, it’s not going to be enough to make up for more than 13 losses overall. Beat Purdue, and Indiana might have a case, but without that, it’s going to take a really hot run in the Big Ten Tournament. This doesn’t seem very feasible, but anything can happen.

Illinois is a team that actually might have a decent shot at surprising the league and sneaking into the Big Dance. If other bubble teams lose, Illinois could climb in, especially if the Illini have a strong finish to the regular season. Like Indiana, Illinois is probably more than eight spots off the bubble, but unlike Indiana, Illinois has the right kind of momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Illini have quietly won four of their last five, including away games against Nebraska, Iowa, and Northwestern and another home win over Northwestern. While wins against Iowa and Nebraska aren’t necessarily going to help Illinois’ case, the Northwestern wins are important. Illinois also has wins over VCU and Michigan this season, so slowly but surely, these Illini are putting together a decent enough resume. Unlike Indiana, Illinois has two very winnable games remaining this season. They face Michigan State at home, which is an enormous opportunity, and Rutgers on the road. Win both of those, and the Illini enter the Big Ten Tournament with nine conference wins and 19 wins overall.

I’m not sure that that would be good enough to sneak in, but if Illinois wins its final two games of the regular season, it’s definitely going to be less than six or seven spots off the bubble. Of course, a lot can happen in conference tournament play, and along with winning one (maybe two) games in the Big Ten Tournament, Illinois is going to have to hope that other bubble teams don’t get hot and secure spots. In addition, the Illini are going to have to hope that teams don’t steal bubble spots by winning their league championships. For example, if Wichita State or Illinois State don’t win the MVC Championship, that could eat up a spot on the bubble.

At this point, I’d give Illinois a 15-20% chance of making the NCAA Tournament, and I’d give Indiana a 5-10% chance. I know it’s not great, but both of these teams shouldn’t even be considered for a bid at this point if bubble teams were a bit stronger. A lot is going to depend on how these teams finish the season, and both need some big wins.