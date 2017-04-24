Notes From A Rough Weekend In Minnesota

This weekend’s series against the Tigers started out with promise. But by the end of the weekend the Twins found themselves with a loss in four straight series. The team will hopefully turn things around on Monday night when they leave the AL Central for the first time all season and face the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Here are some things to learn from this weekend and a few things to look forward to.

Ejections

In my last article I wrote about how the Twins could benefit from an angry Paul Molitor. I failed to mention, apparently, that they won’t really benefit from an angry Miguel Sanó. After Sanó took exception to a pitch behind him on Saturday he started jawing with Tigers’ starter Matt Boyd and eventually threw a punch at Tigers’ catcher James McCann. Even though Joe Mauer stepped in for him and had a great game, it is easy to wonder what would have been different if Sanó had been up at the end of the game instead of Mauer, who struck out and ended the comeback. It’s fine for one game, but I would much rather Molitor get tossed than the team’s best hitter.

Bullpen Woes



In previous articles I mentioned that the bullpen was a key part of the team’s early season success. Well, that has changed. Over this series the Twins used a parade of relievers, many of whom were ineffective–Chris Gimenez had to record the last out of Sunday’s game. It’s never a good sign when your backup catcher is standing on the mound. Something needs to be done about the relief situation. Though, it would help if the starters could make it out of the third inning.

Starting Pitching Woes

Ervin Santana and Hector Santiago cannot pitch every game. Now that Adalberto Mejia has been sent down to the Minors the rotation will look a little different, probably with Tyler Duffey stepping into the empty slot. He’s shown success in relief so far, hopefully that translates to the rotation. I don’t think it will make Kyle Gibson better, however. That’s going to be on somebody else. Until then, the team still has a really good shot to win two out of every five games. Hopefully luck falls into place the rest of the time.

Offense Goes

The offense was not terrible over the weekend. That’s not necessarily an inspiring sentence, but because the bats could not overcome the terrible pitching, it’s what we’re stuck with. Four homers against the Tigers, two by Eddie Rosario, were an improvement in the power department, and the six run inning on Friday night was a nice reminder of how this team has put together big innings. There was a lot of pressure put on the offense, but it is clear the offensive unit does not yet have the skills to carry the team all by itself. The team will need pitching and offense to get back to the success of the season’s first week.

Torii Hunter

The former center fielder was in the booth with Dick Bremer all weekend. I enjoyed his commentary, but I must say his most insightful piece of analysis came when he suggested he was interested in dating a 95 year old woman in the stands.

AL Central

The Twins now sit at 8-10 on the year, with all of those games having been against their division. That record has them in fourth place, two games out of the lead. No team has dominated at this point, which is nice for the Twins. I have said many times already this season that this could be an important month for the team. At this point, it seems like I may be wrong, and it may be an incredibly uneventful month. If all five Central teams are floating around .500 when May begins then the Twins will need to make their gains when they face teams out of the division.

Texas Series

Speaking of teams not in the AL Central, the Twins play their first when they open against the Rangers tonight. Offensively, Texas has not been especially good at getting guys on base, but they have been efficient with the runners they’ve had, having scored the fifth most runs in the American League. That’s largely due to the league’s highest home run total. The Twins will have to keep the ball in the park to have a chance at shutting down the Rangers bats.

Pitching has been pretty much equal between these two teams to this point in the season. The real difference is that the Twins one-two punch of Santana and Santiago will take the mound in the series, while only half of the Rangers’ top duo will do so. The Twins are lucky to miss Yu Darvish, but will still face Cole Hamels on Wednesday. Santiago has better numbers than Hamels so far, but the two should give us a good pitching duel in the series finale.

Minnesota has some work to do if they are to get back to .500, and there’s no time like the present.