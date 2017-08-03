Novak Djokovic May Be Out For Season But Not Forever

Novak Djokovic, world No.5, recently announced that his season was over following a retirement in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. The injury was specifically his right elbow that had given him some trouble going back to last season. There were signs of his play dipping, falling early at Wimbledon and the Rio Olympics. Whether or not he had tough or easy draws, he expected to win. Djokovic is known for playing a bountiful amount of tournaments every year, but also dominating at the majority of them; unfortunately, the 12-time Grand Slam champion is paying the price this year.

He has led the men’s game for a long time now, winning at least one Grand Slam for five straight years. Djokovic also held the No.1 ranking for two years, before falling to No.2 near the end of last season. Defending all those ranking points and living up to expectations every year have obviously taken a toll. It is a wise choice to follow the doctors’ recommendations and end the year. The recovery will be crucial for the world No.5 if he wants to continue to command when he comes back.

Being a part of The Big Four, that includes Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer, Djokovic shares another thing in common with these legends of the sport, age. The men’s game is so physical now. Coming onto the ATP World Tour already extremely fit, young talents are rising quicker than ever. Yes, Federer just won Wimbledon, but that can be attested to his decision to taking breaks during the season, giving his body the refresher it needs so that he can focus on specific tournaments and surfaces that he excels at. Most notably, the 18-time Grand Slam champion decided not to play the French Open this year, saying that it was in his best interest for longevity if he skipped the clay court Grand Slam.

This is something that Djokovic should look into following this season. Yes, Djokovic is one of the fittest players out there, and he does in fact take great care of his body, but playing the same amount year after year cannot be the schedule moving forward. His return will be an interesting one. Other players like Stanislas Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori, Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic, and Milos Raonic will be taking advantage of this period with one of The Big Four out of commission. With their confidence and results building, Djokovic will have some obstacles coming back.

Match play will of course be the top priority of the Serb. He will be able to keep up his practice and fitness to a degree, but playing a match is completely different. Plus, given his celebrity status, his comeback will be highly advertised and sought out; so, expectations will be put on his shoulders. However, what makes Djokovic such a champion is his ability to just focus on him, his game and his team. So, Djokovic, rest, spend time with your family, and comeback the way you want. We will all be looking forward to it!