Oakland A’s Sign Cuban RHP Norge Ruiz

After missing out on Edwin Encarnacion, the A’s have spent their money on Cuban pitching prospect Norge Ruiz instead. Signing him with a $2 million bonus, Oakland has added a near-ready arm to what might be a bargain. MLB.com describes the 22-year old righty as a bulldog, with a wide variety of pitches he throws in any count. He is one of the best available Cuban pitchers left on the market, and here at TRS, we will take a look at what makes him so special.

Fastball: Present: 50 | Future: 50 | Max: 55

Ruiz is not a pitcher who will blow anyone away with his fastball. Sitting 88-92, he can hit 94 and will add or subtract velocity based on pitch sequences. However, standing in at a bit below 6 feet, he seems to have already filled out with little to no projection left. The fastball has a bit of sink and tail, and he often buries it down in the zone. His approach with the fastball is comparable to current A’s pitchers like Kendall Graveman and Paul Blackburn. Look for him to post K/9 rates around 6-7, but with a groundball rate over 50%.

Breaking Ball: Present: 50 | Future: 50 | Max: 55

Some scouts call Ruiz’s breaking pitch a curve, but others call it a slider. Being a crafty righty, his breaking ball does change shapes quite a bit, ranging anywhere from 12-6 to 2-8. It has good depth and shape, and it projects to be at least an average pitch in the majors. It currently sits in the upper 70’s to low 80’s, which creates a big velocity separation from his low 90’s heater. As a sinkerballer, throwing the fastball up and matching the pitch tunnel of his breaking ball is not quite plausible. If he can bury the breaking ball in the dirt instead and play it off his low fastballs, Ruiz will be very successful in the majors.

Changeup: Present: 55 | Future: 60 | Max: 65

Definitely his best pitch, the low 80’s changeup has great fade and plays very well with his mechanics. It should be a neutralizer against lefties and make sure Ruiz does not have severe platoon splits. The sink and tail is very similar to his fastball, but with even more drop, so the combo should be lethal against hitters stateside. He also throws a splitter, a common pitch for Cuban righties, that is similar to his change. The A’s might have him focus on just throwing his three best pitches though, and his changeup should be good enough to render the split obsolete.

Control: Present: 45 | Future: 50 | Max: 55

Ruiz has no problem throwing strikes, but it is within the strike zone where his issues lie. While his crossfire delivery is deceptive and overall beneficial, he sometimes has trouble with command. He is prone to leaving the fastball up, and in Cuba he could often get away with dropping his breaking ball over the heart of the plate for called strikes. That strategy might not work stateside, and he will need to work on keeping his pitches down in the zone. Luckily, his sinking fastball and changeup will work very well down by the knees. He only needs to make some minor tweaks, so overall control/command shouldn’t be a major concern going forward.

Mechanics: Present: 55 | Future: 55 | Max: 55

Some people may not be a fan of the unorthodox crossfire delivery that Ruiz has. However, plenty of major leaguers are able to make the crossfire work, such as Jake Arrieta and Taylor Jungmann. It might lead to inability to consistently repeat his delivery, but it also helps him be more deceptive. His mechanics probably compares closest to Nationals ace Max Scherzer. While it is a bit untraditional, Scherzer has made 30+ starts eight years in a row and counting. Ruiz is a bit smaller, but he should be fine durability-wise with his mechanics.

Summary (TL;DR)

Close to big league ready, Norge Ruiz profiles as a future mid-to-back-of-the-rotation workhorse. With a sinking fastball sitting 88-92, Ruiz can reach back and hit 94 at times while generating groundballs. He mixes it with an average breaking ball that changes shapes, as a well as a plus changeup that pairs very well with his fastball. He should have no trouble throwing strikes, but he has occasional issues hitting spots and keeping the ball down. His delivery is very similar to that of Max Scherzer, with a low slot and a crossfire motion. Expect him to start next season in AA, but make a quick rise if everything goes smoothly.

Video