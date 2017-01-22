Oakland A’s Prospect Profile: Jharel Cotton

Primarily viewed as a relief prospect coming through the Dodgers system, Cotton exploded on the map and established himself as a starter in 2016. A favorite sleeper of many prospect lists, Cotton has always been a starter in the minor league levels. However, his smaller stature caused durability concerns, and he had just one plus pitch, the change-up. But in 2016, everything clicked for him. The fastball went from 88-93 to 90-95, he developed a cutter, and the change was great as usual. His strong performance in AAA led to a September call-up, where he dominated with a 2.17 ERA. But can he sustain this success down the road?

Name: Jharel Cotton

Position: SP

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 lbs

B/T: R/R

ETA: 2017

Fastball: Present: 55 | Future: 55 | Max: 55

Cotton’s fastball has ticked up since his early years in the minors, now sitting around 90-95. He averaged a bit above 92 in his big league trial, and that was late in the season. Losing velocity due to durability issues should not be a problem. His fastball has a bit of arm-side tail as well, which helps his already plus change-up play up. Unfortunately, he is pretty much maxed out already so he probably won’t be throwing any harder. It shouldn’t matter too much, though, as its movement already helps it be a solid offering. He does have to either elevate way up or keep it down in the zone, however, because his shorter stature leads to less plane on the fastball and which maybe causes him to be a bit homer-prone.

Cutter: Present: 50 | Future: 50 | Max: 55

A traditional cutter with glove-side run, this pitch helped Cotton transform into a starter with a true four-pitch mix. He generated a good amount of whiffs in his debut with the cut, and while it should regress going forward, it is a good pitch nonetheless. By breaking glove-side contrary to the fading change, it will be effective if sequenced correctly. The addition of the cut gives him another tool to work off the fastball, coming in just a tick slower than his four-seam. It won’t be a plus offering, but it isn’t quite a get-me-over either. If used correctly, the cutter should help set up his devastating changeup to generate more whiffs.

Curveball: Present: 45 | Future: 50 | Max: 55

Below average at present, the curve is more of a get-me-over pitch than a true out pitch. It has 12-to-6 movement but isn’t as tight as it could be and is often left up in the zone. Cotton had a bit of homer struggles in the minors, and hanging the curve may be part of the reason why. However, he shows good feel for spinning it and the curve was just fine in his debut, boding well for future development.

Change-up: Present: 60 | Future: 60 | Max: 65

This pitch is what sets Cotton apart from all other rookie arms. A true Bugs Bunny change, Cotton often pulls the string with 2 strikes to generate silly-looking whiffs. With arm side tumble and fade, this pitch will be death to righties and lefties alike. Because of the change-up, Cotton should not be prone to extreme platoon splits. Throughout his minor league career, his K/9 has been an even 10.0, and his changeup has played an important role in this achievement.

Mechanics: Present: 50 | Future: 55 | Max: 55

Cotton’s arm slot is extremely over-the-top, generating a bit more plane than most pitchers his size. It does cause his command to waver at times and it will be key for him to keep his pitches down in the zone. There are no big red injury flags to speak of, but one thing to improve would be his extension. His stride is short and so is his arm action. His average extension is just 5.05 feet, compared to the 6.13 of the MLB average. This might cause his fastball to play down in velocity, but if he can bury that change-up in 2-strike counts, he will have no problem succeeding in the majors.

Summary: Fastball: 55 | Cutter: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Change-up: 60 | Mechanics: 55

A sleeper of many prospect lists, Cotton has steadily risen through the minors and should be part of the Opening Day rotation in 2017. Armed with a fastball that reaches 95 and a plus change-up, he has and will generate strikeouts anywhere he goes. Cotton complements those two offerings with a cutter and a curve, both of which project to average. With no major red flags in his delivery that cause concern, one possible improvement would be to have a longer extension to help the fastball play faster. However, even without any significant changes, Cotton is big-league ready and should contribute this coming season.

