-
- Updated: October 14, 2017
The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) suffered a humbling loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2. The 31-16 defeat was on the heels of an uneven performance to open the season against the Indiana Hoosiers. However, the Buckeyes have bounced back with four straight wins, including two against Big Ten foes. Currently, the Buckeyes are 3-0 in conference play and have all of their biggest games in front. Yet, it seemed like their College Football Playoff hopes really took a hit due to the emergence of Washington State Cougars.
Before the start of play in Week 6, the Sooners, Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, and Clemson Tigers were all ahead of the Buckeyes in the pecking order. They all suffered blemishes on the record, giving the Buckeyes plenty of ammunition to remain in the playoff chase. Naturally, the Buckeyes have a lot of work to do, but the help they received in the form of upset losses is immeasurable.
As a result, there are only seven Power 5 conference schools with undefeated records. Although the Sooners might still be ahead of the Buckeyes due to the head to head matchup, they know the Sooners have plenty of tough games ahead on the schedule. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have opportunities to knock off the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans, and Wolverines in the season finale. Additionally, the Buckeyes have received the benefit of the doubt in two of the first three College Football Playoff selections. In fact, the Buckeyes easily could have and should have been left out of the Final Four last season. They lost their matchup to the Nittany Lions and still earned the spot over the Big Ten Champs.
Although they have received new life, Ohio State can’t afford a slip up against a desperate Nebraska Cornhuskers team. They are 24.5 road favorites. As we have seen, the point spread has no bearing on the game. Will the Buckeyes succumb to the upset bug? It’s not likely.
They have defeated their last two conference opponents 118 to 14. The defense held the Maryland Terrapins to 66 total yards last week. Overall, the Buckeyes are giving up 290 yards per game. Earlier in the year, they were getting shredded in the passing game. Now, they are down to 170 passing yards per game. Part of that was due to the run-heavy offenses the Buckeyes have faced. Well, the Huskers should be able to provide more of a dynamic passing attack similar to the first two weeks of the season. We will see just how far along the young defensive backs have come. Remember, the Buckeyes defeated the Huskers 62-3 last season. Furthermore, J.T. Barrett’s slow start is only a memory. Currently, Barrett has 16 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also has three rushing touchdowns to his credit.
In the end, Ohio State better keep winning, or these other losses won’t mean anything in the long run. But the Buckeyes sure can feel new life in their championship quest.
