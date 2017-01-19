- ACC’s 2017 NCAA Tournament Resumes
Have The Ohio State Buckeyes Underachieved Under Urban Meyer?
-
- Updated: January 19, 2017
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 61-6 during Urban Meyer‘s five seasons in Columbus. They also won the inaugural College Football Playoff championship game in the 2014-15 season. So, why does it feel like the Buckeyes have underachieved since Meyer’s arrival?
For one, the Buckeyes have lost at least one game in every season since 2013. During Meyer’s first season, the Buckeyes finished a perfect (12-0) season. However, NCAA sanctions barred the Buckeyes from playing in the BCS title game. Ohio State was playing with house money and came out smelling like roses. Their undefeated season came as a pleasant surprise.
As a result, the Buckeyes set the stage for an epic run. On the surface, they have not disappointed. In fact, it sounds blasphemous to think the Buckeyes underachieved under Meyer. Yet, the thought of some of their losses seemed laughable before kickoff.
Keep in mind, the Buckeyes won their first 24 games with Meyer at the helm. They ended the 2013 season with back-to-back losses to the Michigan State Spartans and Clemson Tigers. In the past two years, the Spartans and Tigers have ended the Buckeyes’ quest for their second College Football Playoff championship.
In both cases, the offense failed miserably. During the 2015 loss to the Spartans, the Buckeyes produced 14 points. The offense was bland and downright disturbing to look at. Furthermore, they played a team without starting quarterback Connor Cook. The reality is, Ohio State should have tripped into a victory to keep their undefeated season alive. Instead, turmoil arose after the game due to shoddy play calling.
Throughout the 2015 season, the Buckeyes failed to live up to their ability as defending national champions. Yet, they still finished with a 12-1 record. Due to their dominating victories over the Michigan Wolverines and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Buckeyes were a trendy choice to make it back to the College Football Playoff.
Despite losing 12 players to the 2016 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes came into the season as the No. 6 ranked team in the AP Top 25 Poll. They spent nine weeks at the No. 2 spot. According to Phil Steele, the Buckeyes were the youngest college football team last season. But due to their recruiting habits, the Buckeyes are title contenders every season.
Therefore, it was no surprise to see them in College Football Playoff this past season. For the second time in three years, the Buckeyes entered the Final Four with one loss. Unfortunately, they were manhandled by the Tigers in the semifinal game.
For the first time ever, Meyer coached a team that failed to score a point. They were thoroughly dominated in a 31-0 defeat to the Tigers. Clearly, this was the first time Meyer’s team didn’t have any answers. More importantly, their aura of invincibility may have taken a hit. They may no longer receive the benefit of the doubt.
Remember, the Buckeyes jumped ahead of two teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings in 2014. The Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs tied for the Big 12 title. Neither team was deemed worthy of a playoff berth. In 2016, the Buckeyes became the first team to earn a Final Four berth without winning a conference title. If you think name recognition was inconsequential, keep lying to yourself.
The Buckeyes lost to the eventual Big Ten Champions. When the Penn State Nittany Lions battered J.T. Barrett and the offense, some thought the game was a fluke that ended with a blocked field goal touchdown return. In reality, the game had the opportunity to be the turning point in conference play.
Since 2014, the Buckeyes have secured three top 10 recruiting classes and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten each year. They are headed for the No. 2 recruiting class in 12 days. Therefore, the Buckeyes should remain as the preseason favorites in the Big Ten. However, we cannot overlook the losses to the 2017 NFL Draft. The Buckeyes are sending six underclassmen to the next level. All of a sudden, Ohio State doesn’t seem that young.
Still, preseason accolades don’t mean anything. So far, Meyer has led the Buckeyes to one Big Ten title. Meanwhile, the Spartans have two conference titles over the last four seasons. If the Buckeyes underachieve next season, they will fall short of a conference title for the third straight year.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
