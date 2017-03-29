Out With The Old, In With The New: Detroit Red Wings Miss Playoffs First Time In 25 Years

Taxes, death, and Detroit Red Wings Stanley Cup Playoffs hockey. In life, some things are just a guarantee. For as long as I’ve walked this lowly Earth, the Red Wings have found themselves in the hunt for Lord Stanley’s Cup. The writing had been on the wall as early as the opening month of the season, if not for the last few seasons, but the reality not a matter of fact until Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. For the first time in 25 years, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will not include the red wheel from the motor city. Freshly painted ice will be lacking a particular eight-legged friend.

Nine Red Wings players that took the ice in Tuesday’s loss, much like myself, were not even alive in the spring of 1990, the last time Detroit didn’t find their season extended. In fact, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, half of the active players in the NHL were not alive at that time. Head coach Jeff Blashill was just 16 at the time. It was a historic run unmatched by any current professional North American sports team, just three NHL teams (Boston Bruins 29 seasons 1967-96, Chicago Blackhawks 28 seasons 1969-97, & St. Louis Blues 25 seasons 1979-04) have had equal, or longer runs. The San Antonio Spurs overtake the American active streak, posting 20 consecutive playoff seasons, while the Pittsburgh Penguins absorb the NHL’s honor, headed to their 11th straight.

In an era of competitive balances meant to stymy all hopes of dynastic runs, the Red Wings were the Genghis Khan, Julius Ceasar, or Alexander the Great of the sports world. But like the great empires before them, they too met their demise. The 25-year run included four Stanley Cups (’97, ’98, ’02, & ’07) and another two Stanley Cup Final appearances. It might sound a little light, but considering the Stanley Cup is one of professional sport’s most elusive and challenging trophies to obtain, it’s still an impressive mark; consider just one other franchise boasts a matched number (Penguins) in that same time span.

It was a franchise that truly ushered in with open arms Soviet players in the 1990s. The Russian Five (Igor Larionov, Vyacheslav Kozlov, Sergei Fedorov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Viacheslav Fetisov) paving gilded paths for those who followed suit in the newly minted export of hockey from the motherland as Cold War tensions went on ice of its own. It harbored breeding grounds for greats like Nicklas Lindstrom and introduced us to the dazzlingly beautiful play of Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg. The 2002 Red Wings are considered by many to be the best NHL team to ever take the ice. The ’96 Red Wings boast the most wins ever in a season with 62. The 2006 Red Wings went a record 31-7-3 on the road, winning 12 in a row at one point. The 2011-12 holding another record with 23 straight home wins.

“It’s a great streak,” Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg said Tuesday. “The guys who’ve been a part of it should be proud of it. Unfortunately, it’s over. We’ve just got to move on and look for the future.”

The franchise is by no means deceased, but a bit of sports history has certainly been laid to rest.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall in Day-Glo paint when 10-year head coach Mike Babcock set sail in 2015 looking for unfound challenges. He certainly landed in such, taking on a rebuilding Toronto Maple Leafs team that is now budding with young talent.

It was certainly screaming by the time the 2016-17 season had gotten underway.

The Red Wings quickly worked themselves into a balmy 8-7-1 record in the first month of the season. They’d never rise nor necessarily falter, sitting at about .500 by the turn of the calendar with a record of 11-10-3. Even today they sit at 31-33-12, 15th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference, but another four west coast teams boasting worse off fates.

Lacking offensive firepower following the exit of Datsyuk, Detroit just never got it going, sitting 25th in goals scored currently. A struggling power play that currently ranks in the bottom three maimed opportunities. Scoring opportunities were not quite created like in teams past, ranking 26th with 28.2 shots per game. The defense, a shadow of what is used to be, and goaltender Petr Mrazek about as hold and cold as Katy Perry likes em all major factors to the streak’s death.

The talent surely still resides on this team. Despite being the 5th oldest roster in the league currently, the Red Wings have a few featured pieces to look towards and build around. Dylan Larkin regressed statistically, but sophomore slumps are not unheard of. He still potted 15 goals and added 12 assists on a relatively low scoring roster. Detroit holds the 9th ranked prospect system via Hockey Futures‘ ranking. With some budding talent on the wings, adding behind Mrazek, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after next season, should be a big priority in an offseason complicated by the Las Vegas Knights‘ expansion draft.

The Red Wings will by no means to toil in their self-defeat, getting back to the playoffs the immediate goal.

“We’ve all known we’re in a tough spot here,” said coach Jeff Blashill. “Our focus is 100 percent on making sure that this is a one-time deal, not an eight-, nine-, 10-time deal. You do that by making sure you maintain the culture that has allowed that streak to continue for a long time: work ethic, attention to detail, selflessness, competitiveness. We have to make sure that’s there every single night. You can’t let it slip whatsoever. Once you let it slip, it’s hard to get it back.”

It’s a symbolic changeover time for the franchise, as they look to play their final games at Joe Louis Arena before moving into the new Little Ceasars Arena next season. A move they hope might usher in a start to a new streak.

Where one dies, another finds life

On the other spectrum of the league, the Edmonton Oilers captured their first playoff berth since 2006. Led by sensation Connor McDavid, the Oilers ensure it won’t be consecutive seasons without a Canadian team vying for Lord Stanley’s Cup after the historic shutout of 2016.

“It’s definitely special, you saw the excitement in the building,” McDavid said. “The fans are excited, we’re excited. There is a lot of work left to be done still.”

Sometimes it truly requires the legends of yore to take a step aside for the next greats to find their newly coveted place, even if symbolically. The Red Wings left the Western Conference following the league realignment in 2013.