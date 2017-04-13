Ospreys Pursue Home Playoff Berth With Questions Over The Fitness Of Dan Biggar

The fitness of Dan Biggar is being called into question following his post-match interview against Leinster.

Last week in the Leinster game, the entire match came down to one last kick by Dan Biggar. In the 80th minute at home, Biggar ended up missing the kick that cost the Ospreys the match. In the post-match interview, concern was raised when Biggar stated that:

“It was a disappointing way to end the game,” Biggar said. “I can’t really remember much of the last 10 minutes, to be honest. I was a little bit dazed.”

Dan Biggar got a nasty cut in second half and then admits post-match that he was dazed and couldn't remember last 10 minutes…🤔 #OSPvLEI pic.twitter.com/xYLauPT5Px — Sean McMahon (@Sean_McMahon89) April 8, 2017

At the beginning of this week, he passed another more thorough concussion test following the interview and was cleared to continue playing.

The effectiveness of the HIA has been called into question a number of times over the past few months, following George North being allowed back on the field after appearing to have been knocked unconscious in a match against Leicester in December.

Dan Biggar’s contribution to the team will be essential as the Osprey’s try to chase down Munster rugby for a home playoff berth in the Pro 12 playoffs.

Sam Warburton’s injury places questions on his captaincy of the British and Irish Lions this Summer.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury sustained against Ulster this past weekend. Warburton will miss the rest of the Pro 12 season, but will likely be available for the Lions tour this summer.

“Sam has a low grade medial strain which will put him out for approximately six weeks,” he said. “It won’t interfere with the Lions.” The Independent



The Blues are suffering this week as multiple players are out with injury. USA Eagles captain Blaine Scully is likely out for the rest of the season as well with a dislocated elbow. His elbow injury will likely take him out for the rest of the Pro 12 season. Hopefully, it will not affect his availability for a very important summer series with the Eagles.

An exciting Welsh derby this weekend.

This is the last weekend before Lions selection is announced. It is the last opportunity for players who are near the bubble of making the squad to try to earn their way onto the team. Although Cardiff is hampered by injury, it is certain to be an exciting match.

Cardiff V Ospreys

13:45 GMT