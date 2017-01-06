P.J. Fleck Headed To Minnesota Gophers As Head Coach

- Texans Defeat Oakland, Advance To Divisional Round
- Updated: January 6, 2017
The most interesting coach in college football has made his way into the Big Ten. According to multiple reports, former Western Michigan Broncos’ head coach P.J. Fleck has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Gophers on Friday.
WMU coach P.J. Fleck confirms to Newschannel 3, CBS News, WWMT, West Michigan he is taking the job at the University of Minnesota.
— Kirk Mason (@KirkMasonWWMT) January 6, 2017
Fleck’s deal is reportedly worth five years, $21 million with the Gophers.
Fleck led the the Broncos to a 13-1 record and a MAC title during the 2016 season. The Broncos finished the regular season undefeated, but lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl. A day later, the Gophers fired head coach Tracy Claeys.
For a time, it seemed like all of the Power 5 coaching jobs were taken. In fact, Fleck did not really get a serious look at the most high profile jobs. The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns changed coaches. More importantly, the Purdue Boilermakers made a coaching change. Yet, Fleck seemed poised to stay with the Broncos.
After all, who would think the Gophers would fire a coach of a 9-4 team? However, circumstances changed around the Gopher program, and the proposed player boycott may have been the final straw for the administration. Maybe Fleck was always going to take the Gophers’ job.
PJ Fleck on his way to Minnesota. https://t.co/mJpQNGMuea
— Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 6, 2017
During Fleck’s four years at Western Michigan, the Broncos really turned the program around. He only won a single game in 2013. Fleck also took the Broncos to consecutive Bowl games with a pair of 8-5 seasons. Therefore, he finished his tenure with a 30-22 record in the MAC.
Here is P.J. Fleck’s statement on leaving Western Michigan-
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my decision to leave Western Michigan University for the head football coaching job at the University of Minnesota,” Fleck said in his statement. “Although I am grateful for and excited about this opportunity, this was a very difficult decision to make; one that involved much introspection and prayer. Heather and I love Kalamazoo and the Western Michigan University family of staff, students, alumni and fans. I simply feel called to take on this new challenge and to start a new chapter in my family’s journey. I am proud of what we have accomplished together in Kalamazoo. And I feel we have left WMU football in a much better place than when we arrived here. That was our mission. I’ll always be your fan and friend. RTB PJ”
And with that, the Gophers have their new head coach. They should challenge the Big Ten West for years to come.
