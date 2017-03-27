Panthers vs. Sabres: Goals And Milestones

This Monday’s game had many milestones in it. Buffalo Sabres captain, Brian Gionta, celebrated his 1,000th game. Also, Shawn Thornton and Mark Psysk played their 700th and 200th games. With both the Sabres and the Florida Panthers all but eliminated from the playoffs, this game had teams playing with nothing to lose. It had a very loose style and a lot of back-and-forth play at times.

Robin Lehner

While not tested much in the early frame of the game, as the Panthers poured on the pressure, the Sabres netminder really shined; stopping all 11 shots he faced in the first period and went 29 for 31 in the game overall. Also, Lehner stopped Riley Smith in the third period, when Smith was awarded a penalty shot. The Sabres netminder was solid all around. It looks like the Sabres found their goaltending.

Battle of the Special Teams

With the Panthers having the number one penalty kill and the Sabres holding the number one power play, this game was a battle of the special teams. The Sabres went 2 for 3 on the power play, with Ryan O’Reilly and Gionta scoring a goal a piece, which gave the Sabres 16 multi-power-play-goal games. The Panthers went 1 for 3 on the powerplay with Jonathan Marchessault scoring.

Unsung Heroes

Marcus Foligno and Zach Bogosian scored for the Sabres, scoring their 13th and 2nd goals, respectfully. Two people you don’t see very often on the score sheet. Especially Bogosian, whose NHL career is riddled with injuries and inconsistencies, and whose last goal came against the Montreal Canadiens back on January 21. If the Sabres want to make next year better than this season, guys like this will certainly help.

Odds and Ends

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Panthers got a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (a goal, an assist, and a fight). Jack Eichel had two assists for the Sabres. James Reimer went 18 for 22 before being pulled for Reto Berra who stopped 10 of 10.

Courtney’s Three Stars of the Game

1. Robin Lehner

2. Jonathan Huberdeau

3. Jack Eichel