- Parris Campbell Is Next Elite Weapon For Ohio State Buckeyes
- Twins Say Goodbye To Brandon Kintzler
- Yankees Acquire Sonny Gray: Brian Cashman Has Won The Trade Deadline
- Astros Give New Life To Starter Francisco Liriano: Reliable Lefty Reliever
- What A Pat Lambie Move To Racing 92 Could Mean For Dan Carter
- Yankees Acquire Jaime Garcia From Twins: Next Step Is Sonny Gray
- Women’s Rugby World Cup Preview: USA Eagles Pool Play Competition
- Astros’ Busy Weekend: Keuchel Returns, Bagwell HOF Induction, Altuve’s Hot July, Possible Trades. You?
- Elton Jantjies’ Boot Holds True In Lions’ Semifinal Win
- Timberwolves Make Official Offer For Kyrie Irving
Parris Campbell Is Next Elite Weapon For Ohio State Buckeyes
-
- Updated: August 1, 2017
If Parris Campbell is as special as Urban Meyer thinks he is, the Ohio State Buckeyes should be set up for a bright 2017 season. Campbell, coming off of a lightly used sophomore season, is first in line to replace Curtis Samuel in the Buckeyes’ offense.
According to Cleveland.com, Meyer revealed that Campbell was the second most important player on the offense. Clearly, the offense revolves around quarterback J.T. Barrett. However, the Buckeyes need a game-breaker on the edge and Campbell should be that player.
During his first season on the field with the Buckeyes, Campbell caught 13 passes for 121 yards. He also had 4 rushing attempts for 54 yards and 1 touchdown. Even with limited opportunities, Campbell displayed flashes of brilliance on offense. Now, he has to display consistency on multiple fronts throughout the 2017 season.
Despite being an elite running back in high school, Campbell came to the Buckeyes as a receiver. Therefore, he is expected to become an elite pass catcher in the future. Still, Campbell’s most meaningful plays may come in the backfield. Remember, Samuel ran the ball 97 times last season. However, he only earned eight carries in the two losses last year.
Campbell won’t carry as much of the load. Still, the Buckeyes need to use him in the backfield in the most pivotal games. For example, Samuel averaged 35.5 yards per carry in the loss to Penn State. During the shutout loss to the Clemson Tigers, Samuel averaged 11.2 yards per carry. He only ran the ball six times. If Campbell can perform in similar ways, they can’t shy away from using their most unique talent in the run game.
Meyer talked about how he likes his players to have dual-threat capabilities. Campbell also averaged over 27 yards per kick return. Therefore, he is more of a triple-threat player for the Buckeyes. As for opposing defenses, they should expect to see Campbell lining up all over the field.
Lyle Harrison
Harrison has covered NFL, NBA, and CBB in the past. Earlier in his career, he was a national college football writer and Team writer for Husker Corner. Harrison also created the college football "Treat 16 Power Poll" some years back when college coaches relied on the running game.
Latest posts by Lyle Harrison (see all)
- Parris Campbell Is Next Elite Weapon For Ohio State Buckeyes - August 1, 2017
- 2017 Big Ten Football Non-Conference Schedule Breakdown - May 20, 2017
- Rutgers Upgrades Talent With Addition Of Quarterback Kyle Bolin - April 27, 2017