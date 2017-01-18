Patriots’ Biggest X Factor

Quick question for you my dear reader, after Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who would you say is the Patriots most important offensive skill player?

Now if you answered Julian Edelman or LeGarrette Blount, I certainly couldn’t blame you. Both have been great for the Pats over the past few years and particularly this season, with both players having finished with 1,000+ yards for the 2nd time in their respective careers. However, the player I’m thinking of neither of these two, despite how important they are to the Patriots.

No, the player I’m thinking of is the (relatively) diminutive dynamo, Dion Lewis.

Fun Fact: In games that Dion Lewis has played in since joining the Pats back in 2015, including the playoffs, the Pats are 15-0, and there is a VERY good reason for that.

Dion Lewis is a true dual-threat RB, a rarity for the Patriots’ offense.

If you’ve kept tabs on the Patriots’ offense, it should be no secret to you that they employ a running back by committee. Simply put, due to the nature of injuries in the NFL, particularly when it comes to the RB position, many teams nowadays prefer to have multiple RBs, an early down “thumper” and a 3rd down specialist that excels as a short area pass-catcher, as opposed to one RB who handles all three downs, and the Patriots are no exception to this. This is how the team has approached the RB position for years now, going all the way back to the days of Kevin Faulk and Laurence Maroney, to the combo of BenJarvus Green-Ellis and Danny Woodhead, then Stevan Ridley and Shane Vereen.

For the majority of the past two seasons, New England has employed a two-headed running back committee with Blount handling most of the early down and short-yardage work, and James White coming out on 3rd down due to his exceptional skills as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. However, this arrangement has more so been out of necessity than anything else, as Lewis was injured and missed most of 2015 and 2016. With Dion Lewis seemingly back to full health, the Pats have utilized him quite a bit, and for good reason.

When you put Blount back there, the defense knows that odds are the Patriots plan on running the football, as he is not much a pass-catcher. With White in the backfield –he of a career 3.2 yards per carry, but 100 catches combined in 2015 and 2016 (bonus fun fact: James White actually has more career catches than career rush attempts)– the Pats are probably looking to throw the ball on that play. With Dion Lewis in the backfield, though, the defense gets zero hints as to whether or not the Pats want to run or pass.

This is what makes Lewis so unique for the Patriots compared to a lot of their RBs in the Brady era. As expected of most 3rd down/satellite backs, Lewis excels as a receiver out of the backfield, averaging 9.0 yards per reception for his career. What sets Lewis apart, though, is that he is also a shifty elusive runner, averaging 4.6 yards per carry for his career.

Lewis’ rare ability to play well on any down makes the Patriots’ offense all the more potent, as now Brady can much more easily audible into a run or pass play with Lewis back there, and not worry about if he has a thumper or a pass-catcher by his side. He knows whatever he needs Lewis to do, he can, and that makes them all the more dangerous.

So while the Steelers will be focusing on how to stop Blount from running them over, or how to keep Edelman from running away from their defenders after a 5-yard out, make sure to keep an eye on Dion Lewis. After a 3 TD performance in the Divisional Round, odds are he’s going to be making a splash in the AFC Championship game as well.