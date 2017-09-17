Patriots Bounce Back With Steamrolling Of Saints

Few teams in the NFL have been better than the New England Patriots the last few seasons, as evidenced by their having won two of the last three Super Bowls. One of the few teams better than the Patriots? Those same Patriots coming off of a loss. Tom Brady for his career is now a remarkable 43-10 in games following a loss. Hard to get much better than that.

Dominance was not without cost, though.

What Went Right for the Patriots

Aside from injuries, more or less everything. The Pats’ offense was clicking on all cylinders, particularly early when they were really attacking. Rob Gronkowski (6 catches for 116 yards and a TD) got it going after a tough week to open the season, and Tom Brady also turned it on, finishing the game with 447 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 Ints on 30-39 passing, good for a 139.6 Passer Rating. Both actually could have had even better stat lines, but Gronk had a rare drop in the end zone.

The defense also looked much better this week, a good sign against a good, although perhaps no longer great, Saints offense. The secondary, in particular, played very well, especially CB Jonathan Jones, who had multiple big plays, including a pair of pass breakups, one of which prevented a TD.

What Went Wrong for the Patriots

Injuries. Lots of injuries. Namely to the offense.

Gronk suffered a groin injury and Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett were also hurt in the victory. It doesn’t seem any of them were particularly bad injuries that will cost them games, but it’s still unfortunate to see when Julian Edelman, Malcolm Mitchell, Dont’a Hightower, and Matthew Slater are all out with injury. This team could very much use some luck in the injury department.

There were also a couple of miscues as well. Stephen Gostkowski missed a PAT in the 1st quarter, and just before the 1st half ended Brady curiously ran right up the middle on 3rd Down as time was running out, nearly costing the Patriots 3 points. Ultimately, both mistakes will probably be forgotten by most fans in such a dominant victory, but it’s something to note.

What’s Next for the Patriots

The Patriots (1-1) will go up against the Houston Texans (1-1) next week in Foxborough, and attempt to go above .500 for the first time this season. The Texans have a tough defense led by a dominant D-Line led by J.J. Watt, so I would definitely expect more short, quick passes from the Patriots next week to try to limit the pressure on Brady.

The Texans, though, are struggling heavily on offense, with just 20 points scored in two games. And with them being led by inexperienced rookie QB Deshaun Watson against the master defensive mind that is Bill Belichick, the trend should continue. I expect another dominant victory for the Pats next week.