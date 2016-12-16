Patriots Claim Michael Floyd On Waivers

In a surprising turn of events for New England, the Patriots have claimed former Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Floyd off of waivers earlier Thursday.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t expect this to happen. I even considered writing an article on why I thought the Pats should take a chance on him but likely wouldn’t due to the Pats’ relative unwillingness to take on players with legal issues after the Hernandez incident. So much for that theory.

Anyway, now that Floyd is indeed in a New England uniform, why not take a look at what he has to offer?

Why Pats fans should be excited

The good news here is that Floyd is easily the closest the Patriots have had to a true WR1 in a long time. While Malcolm Mitchell has certainly come along nicely for the Pats the past month, and Chris Hogan has become a legitimate deep threat, neither are playing at a level you would consider to be at that of a legitimate top-dog WR1. The Pats also simply could use the extra body at WR with Danny Amendola sidelined with an injury after having carried just fours WRs for the majority of 2016.

There is also very little risk for the Patriots. They aren’t particularly close to the salary cap at the moment, with just under $10 million free this season according to Spotrac. So the $1.2 mill remaining on Floyd’s contract doesn’t pose much of a problem. Not to mention, if he doesn’t pan out for New England, he would count towards the compensatory pick formula that the Pats are oh so famous for using to their advantage to acquire extra draft picks.

Meanwhile, the potential upside here is quite high for the Patriots. At times in his career, Floyd has very much looked the part of the top-flight WR1 the Cardinals had expected him to develop into when he was taken by them in the 1st Round of the 2012 Draft.

From 2013-2015, it looked like Floyd was slowly beginning to make good on that promise. He averaged a stat line of 55/910/6 over those 3 seasons, and also ended the 2015 season on a high note, finishing the regular season on a small tear, racking up 100+ yards receiving in 5 of the Cardinals final 8 games. 2016 was expected to finally be his big breakout season where he officially took over the mantle of WR1 from the great Larry Fitzgerald, at least until it wasn’t.

Why Pats fans should be cautious

While Floyd is clearly a talented player, there are indeed plenty of issues that come along with him. Off the field, he has been slapped with multiple DUI arrests, so clearly there is work to be done there to help him improve as a person. Those kinds of issues are not going to fly with Belichick or the rest of the team.

On the field, Floyd is also still a work in progress. He’s incredibly inconsistent as a player. While he’s had half-season stretches of dominance that have showcased his immense talent as a receiver, his disappointing 2016 is also a reminder that his valleys are just as bad as his peaks are good.

It also doesn’t help that he has pretty inconsistent hands. Going back to last season, Floyd has a drop rate of about 5.6%. That’s not a good way to gain Brady’s trust; a fiery player and leader who demands perfection out of his teammates and of himself at all times. In 2015, it was clear that after Brandon LaFell’s 7 drops in his return game from injury, Brady had lost some faith in him, and for good reason. Floyd could be the next person in that line if he doesn’t get his act together quickly.

Final Thoughts

While there are certainly some questions about Floyd’s ability to keep his head on straight and perform to the level he is capable of playing at, for the most part, the Pats really don’t have much to lose by taking a chance here. Floyd is a low-cost WR on the final year of his contract that the Pats can use to evaluate his play up close, and if he isn’t what they’re looking for, they can simply turn him loose and have him count towards the compensatory pick formula. On the flip side, if he is what they’re looking for, he can only help an offense currently missing both Gronk and Amendola.

Belichick is famous for more often than not coming out on top of low-risk, high-reward moves, and thanks to how the compensatory pick formula works, this will likely be another transaction where regardless of whether or not Floyd pans out, the Pats win either way.