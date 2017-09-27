Patriots’ Cooks Gets Cooking In Thrilling Win

Sometimes in the NFL you have to steal a game, and the New England Patriots did just that Sunday (Week 3) in thrilling fashion against the Houston Texans. Down late in the 4th and in need of a TD to win, Tom Brady threw a strike to Brandin Cooks who made a spectacular catch in the end zone to clinch the win for the Patriots. That’s not to say it didn’t take a lot of luck though.

What Went Right for the Patriots

Pretty much everything went right for the Patriots’ passing game. As for everything else, not so much. But we’ll get to that in a moment.

Brady finished 25/35 for 378 yards, 5 TDs, and 0 Ints. Cooks finally truly got going in a Patriots uniform with 5 catches for 131 yards and 2 TDs and some pretty deep ball catches. Gronk continued to look like Gronk by hauling 8 catches for 89 yards and a score. Let’s also not forget Chris Hogan, who added 2 TDs on blown assignments by the Texans.

After a horrible performance in Week 1 against KC, the Pats’ passing game seems to be on the right track once again.

Brady also proved yet again he is the one guy you want with the game on the line, completing his 51st career game-winning drive.

What Went Wrong for the Patriots

Unfortunately, as sweet as the victory was, almost everything else went wrong for New England. The running game was stuffed all day long, finishing with just 59 yards on 20 carries. The Pats were also stuffed late in the 4th on a 3rd-and-1 when Mike Gillislee failed to pick up the first. The running game really needs to find its footing to take some pressure off Brady and the receivers.

As for the defense… What defense? They simply did not show up today. Even not accounting for the TD scored by the Texans off of Brady’s fumble they still gave up 27 points to a rookie QB. it simply had no answer for Deshaun Watson, particularly on 3rd-and-short, where Watson was able to use his mobility to his advantage multiple times to pick up the first, either by buying time to throw or picking up the first with his legs.

The defense also continued to give up chunk play after chunk play. The defense did not look good at all today.

What’s Next for the Patriots

Up next the Patriots (2-1) continue their homestand with a game against the Carolina Panthers (2-1).

The Panthers’ defense was just carved up by Drew Brees, so I see no reason why the red-hot Patriots passing game can’t do the same, as it appears their defense’s hot start was just a mirage created by playing against the offensively inept Niners and Bills.

It’s the defense we’ll all want to keep an eye on. The Patriots had trouble against Alex Smith and Deshaun Watson, both players who are good at extending the play with their feet, and Cam Newton is, of course, another player in that same mold. Will Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia be able to whip the defense into shape? If the Pats want to win come January, I sure hope so.

That said, I’d expect another Patriots win next week. I just don’t see how Carolina’s defense will be able to stop the Pats’ offense enough to make up for what has been an abysmal offense that has averaged just 15 PPG this season and couldn’t even get anything going against the Saints’ defense.