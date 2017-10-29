Patriots’ Defense Dominates, Offense Struggles In Win

What a difference a month makes in the NFL. After giving up 30+ points in three of the first four games of the season, the New England Patriots’ defense has now had four straight games where they have given up no more than 17 points in a single contest, topping the Los Angeles Chargers 21-13. Unfortunately, this streak of defensive dominance is being counterbalanced by an offense suddenly lacking any scoring punch in the red zone, averaging just 21.8 PPG and failing to break 24 points in any of the last four games, a far cry from the 32.3 PPG the offense averaged in the first four weeks of the season.

What Went Right for the Patriots

The defense came up big this week, shutting down the Chargers’ offense for nearly the entire game, aside from a few bad plays that gave the Chargers their 13 points. The passing defense held up quite well for the most part, and the same could be said of the run defense, aside from Melvin Gordon’s early 87-yard gallop for a TD. I still have my questions about this unit against more mobile QBs, but it seems fair to say at this point that we can expect the defense to play well against more traditional pocket passers.

The kickoff and punt return coverage were also spectacular, with the unit forcing a safety, albeit aided by the mental error of Chargers’ punt returner, Travis Benjamin.

The RBs also played quite well coming out of the backfield as pass-catchers, with James White (five catches, 85 yards) and Rex Burkhead (seven catches for 68 yards) doing most of the damage.

What Went Wrong for the Patriots

I’m not sure what’s happened to the Patriots’ red zone offense, but it has gone missing over the past month, and it was particularly glaring today.

The Patriots scored just one TD in four trips to the red zone, a conversion rate that none of Tom Brady (32/47 for 333 yards and a TD), Josh McDaniels, or Bill Belichick can be happy with. Also, while not quite the red zone, the Patriots’ offense stalled on three separate possessions at the Chargers’ 25-yard line and they had to settle for field goal tries, two of which Stephen Gostkowski missed (he made four-of-six total tries on the day).

The offensive line was once again the main culprit in the offense stalling. When given a clean pocket throughout the 1st half, Brady was accurate and on time. But in the 2nd half, the o-line continually allowed pressure on Brady, which caused him to rush throws. While Brady, of course, needs to be able to handle the pressure when the throws are there to be made –and there are definitely a handful of throws he missed–, the o-line needs to protect him better.

The o-line was also responsible for several big penalties that killed drives.

Lastly, despite a pretty dominant display by the Patriots’ defense it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The defensive line continues to get next to no pressure on opposing QBs, with Philip Rivers having all day to survey the field in this one. This is particularly disappointing as the Chargers have a young and inexperienced o-line, so being unable to take advantage of that further cements that this d-line simply has no teeth to it.

What’s Next for the Patriots

New England (6-2) will have its bye next week before going on the road to take on the Denver Broncos (3-3 prior to Monday Night Football).

With the Broncos proving to be pretty uneven this season, it would be nice to see the Patriots put together a complete game performance in Week 10. I know it seems harsh to be complaining about a 6-2 team, but this team currently has very real issues both sides of the ball. A more complete and all-around effort from the Pats would certainly help to put some of these fears to bed.