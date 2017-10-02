Patriots Defense Gives Up Second Home Loss

The Patriots’ Defense continues to be BAD. There is no other way to put it. Aside from putting a stop to Drew Brees and the Saints, it has been a miserable first month of the season for the unit. It caught up to them yet again as Brady was unable to pull another rabbit out of his hat for the Patriots this week.

What Went Right for the Pats

The offense for the most part played quite well. Unfortunately it was not quite enough to make up for a continually leaking defense, but it’s good to see the offense continuing to play at a high level after sputtering in Week 1 against KC.

Brady(32/45 for 307 yards, 2 TDs) is clearly developing a good chemistry with Cooks(3 catches for 38 yards), while Gronk(4 catches for 80 yards) is looking more and more like the Gronk of old. Hogan meanwhile(5 catches for 60 yards and a TD) continues to abuse defenses that are too busy paying attention to Cooks and Gronk.

It was also quite nice to see the running game get going, even if it did take a lot of help from FB James Develin to do so. It’s unfortunate the Pats were forced to go away from the run for the majority of the 4th quarter as they were too busy playing catch up, as Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis combined for 67 yards on 16 carries.

Stephen Gostkowski also played quite well today, even hitting a 58 yarder to end the 1st half. After a brutal 2016 for Gostkowski, it’s good to see that he has gotten back on the right track this season.

What Went Wrong for the Pats

As has usually been the case this season, the entirety of the defense. There were multiple blown assignments that led to many a big play by the Panthers. The defense again struggled heavily in short yardage situations, and allowed Carolina to convert on six of nine 3rd Downs. You’re not gonna win many football games in the NFL if you can’t get your opponent off the field.

The O-Line also continues to struggle heavily. Granted they have played some of the better D-Lines in the NFL in the Chiefs, Texans and Panthers, but this unit has already allowed Brady to be sacked 13 times in just 4 games. The O-Line needs to step their game up and give Brady more time, regardless of the competition they face.

I also have to put some blame on Brady here. While he played quite well for the most part, he missed on several throws throughout the day that he normally makes, and severely under threw a wide open Dwayne Allen in the 3rd Quarter that was then followed up with a 3rd Down Sack to end the drive. It was a huge momentum killer for the Pats when coupled with the Panthers scoring a TD right after, and a throw Brady really should have made.

Newcomer Stephon Gilmore also continues to struggle heavily, having been hit with two penalties on the day that otherwise would have ended what eventually became scoring drives by the Panthers. I wasn’t a big fan of the signing in the offseason as Gilmore had never really been a true shutdown corner in his time in Buffalo, and at least so far in 2017 my fears have unfortunately been well founded.

What’s Next for the Pats

The Patriots have a quick turnaround for Week 5, with a Thursday night game at Tampa Bay next on the docket.

The defense has struggled mightily to slow down all three dual-threat QBs they’ve faced this season, and I don’t see why that would not continue to be the case against the Bucs’ Jameis Winston, especially with little time to try to correct the defense between now and then.

I would expect another high scoring affair that could go either way.