- Sloane Stephens And Madison Keys Through To The US Open Final
- “Slim” Comin’ Up Phat For Astros: Cameron Maybin From Out Of Nowhere
- West Ham’s Problem In The Midfield
- Boost From The DL, Starlin Castro Picking Up Where He Left Off
- Justin Verlander Will Give Astros What They’ve Never Had. A Ring? Maybe. Legitimacy? Definitely
- Four American Women Compete In The Quarterfinals Of The US Open
- The Toronto Raptors Should Start CJ Miles
- 2017 US Open Doubles Update
- Steelers Make Moves, Trim Roster To Final 53
- Steelers Preseason Takeaways
Patriots Deservedly Lose Ugly To Chiefs
-
- Updated: September 8, 2017
Well, kill all the way premature 16-0 talk for the New England Patriots. They couldn’t even go 1-0. Heck, they couldn’t do anything right in their season opener Thursday.
The Pats pride themselves on discipline and players doing their job. Neither happened tonight. The offense constantly shot itself in the foot with several small mistakes that would eventually bury them. The defense blew multiple assignments even before Dont’a Hightower left the game. And the special teams unit was anything but special.
Let’s call it what it is folks, the Pats got whooped, plain and simple.
I’m not about to bury the Pats just yet. Anyone who would bury them after a single bad game has clearly still yet to learn that betting against Brady and Belichick is not a smart move. but it’s clear there is major work to do.
The Good
It’s hard to find anything particularly good for the Patriots tonight. The best thing I can say is that the defense before Hightower went down played pretty well, minus a couple of blown assignments. Even if they did give up 14 first half points, I thought it was more a case of the Chiefs’ offense simply outplaying the Pats’ defense than the defense being bad.
Mike Gillislee also played well, scoring 3 rushing TDs. But the caveat there being he also got stuffed multiple times on 4th-and-less-than-1 situations.
The Bad
Pretty much everything. Name anything you were worried about when it came to the Patriots entering this game and odds are it happened.
The pass rush was non-existent.
Danny Amendola and Hightower got hurt.
Tom Brady played horribly and looked out of sync with both Rob Gronkowski and Brandin Cooks
The relatively new group of special teams players made several mistakes.
What’s Next
The Pats play in New Orleans next. And while the Saints haven’t had a winning season in years, expecting to just march into New Orleans and win is no guarantee. The Patriots will have to play much better to win. And knowing Brady and Belichick, I expect just that to happen.
Phong Ta
Love the NFL, mainly the Pats, but Titans are slowly coming up
Also part-time Fantasy Football Expert on the side
Latest posts by Phong Ta (see all)
- Patriots Deservedly Lose Ugly To Chiefs - September 8, 2017
- Trader Bill Strikes Again: Brissett Out, Dorsett In - September 2, 2017
- How Julian Edelman’s Contract Extension Affects Patriots - June 8, 2017