Patriots Dominate Super Bowl Rematch With Falcons

There really is no better way to describe the New England Patriots’ 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons than complete.

There was understandably some talk about if this team had lost some of their mojo in recent weeks as Patriots had struggled mightily on defense, particularly when it came to defending the pass. Even the passing game had started to look just a little bit shaky at times with Tom Brady missing throws he normally makes. Well, the Patriots silenced those doubters and in dominant fashion at that on a foggy night in Foxborough.

What Went Right for the Patriots

After a rough start, the Patriots’ offense got things going both in the passing game and running game. Brady finished with a sterling 121.2 passer rating on 21/29 passing for 249 yards and 2 TDs. Seven different receivers caught a pass, five of which caught 3+ passes.

Meanwhile, the run game had easily its best game of the season, finishing with 33 carries for 165 yard not counting the three Brady kneel downs to run out the clock at the end of the game. Speaking of, we also got to see a QB sneak by Tom Brady to pick up the first to seal the game, a favorite play of Patriots fans everywhere.

As for defense and special teams, the Patriots also dominated. Aside from allowing Matt Ryan to pick up a few first downs with his legs, it was an otherwise complete performance all the way around. Julio Jones was contained quite well up until the final garbage time TD drive despite injuries in the secondary, and there was also a blocked FG to boot.

What Went Wrong for the Patriots

Hard to complain about such a solid all-around performance, but there were definitely a couple of nitpicks I had.

The o-line looked really good at times, but struggled at times as well, allowing another 2 sacks, pushing Brady up to 17 sacks on the year, more than all of 2016. The o-line has certainly played better the last two games, but it still needs to keep improving.

The penalties. Oh, the penalties. Yet again the Pats shot themselves in the foot a few times when they didn’t have to, with Rob Gronkowski being the worst offender, having been called for two false starts and an offensive pass interference. Perhaps he was nervous because he simply wanted to prove himself as he was unable to play in the Super Bowl, but 3 penalties by a single player is never acceptable.

Another complaint I had was the lack of ability to get after Ryan when he would run. I get it, you don’t exactly gameplan for Matt Ryan to run to pick up 3 first downs, but the defense has struggled all year long with stopping any sort of QB scrambling, designed or not.

What’s Next for the Patriots

The Patriots (5-2) will be at home yet again to face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) who are coming off a solid performance against the Denver Broncos, shutting them out 21-0. Philip Rivers has a lot of toys to play with on offense and is not currently in the middle of a funk, like Matt Ryan was and still is. It’ll be a big test for this defense and will tell us a lot about if this team can at least defend well against pocket QBs. They have done well against pocket QBs like Drew Brees and Matt Ryan this season. It could certainly tell us a lot about how this defense will fare depending on the type of QB they face.

The Chargers have somewhat quietly put together a solid defense, and the Pats’ defense seems to do well defending pocket QBs. I predict we’ll see a relatively low scoring affair where the Pats win 24-17.